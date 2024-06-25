Final Piece to Suns' Draft Puzzle Revealed
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is tomorrow - and the Phoenix Suns have largely held the draft plans close to the vest, as they own the number 22 pick and could move in a variety of directions.
Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro named one prospect that the Phoenix Suns will consider at the number 22 pick, along with ruling out yet another one that will not be under consideration during the three o'clock hour of the Burns and Gambo show.
Gambadoro began the segment by ruling out USC PG Isaiah Collier - who had been the projected number 1 pick in this class for some time, simply citing that the Suns like other prospects more than the talented guard.
"I think there are other players they like more than him."- Gambadoro on Collier
Gambadoro then named Indiana C Kel'el Ware as the fourth prospect that Phoenix would strongly consider at 22 - he proceeded to expand on the prospect of the Suns selecting the big man as well.
Ware joins Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Baylor's Yves Missi, and Virginia's Ryan Dunn as draftees the Suns will consider with the pick - all four have been linked to the franchise in varied fashions throughout the process.
"Had a breakout sophomore year at Indiana... All-Big Ten second team, All-Big Ten defensive team... shot the ball very well, he gives you that stretch five ability... 15 double doubles in 30 games, blocked three or more shots eight times... he gives you that shot blocking presence, he can space the floor... they do need a center with Drew Eubanks gone..."- Gambadoro on Ware
Ware has a unique blend of shooting stroke, athleticism, and ability at the rim on both ends that could lead to vast possibilities with the franchise were he to be the pick.
Gambadoro believes Kolek, Missi, and Dunn are over the IU product as the order he believes Phoenix would rate on their board, but Ware would still remain under consideration.
Gambadoro added on the last name of who would be under consideration at the 4 o'clock hour - and this name is supposedly who the Suns would be the highest on out of the other aforementioned names - the last name is none other than Colorado's Tristan Da Silva.
"Versatile forward, he can shoot the ball really well... not the greatest athletically, but he's definitely a rotation wing player that can step in right away... I'm going to take the gamble that he can slip to 22... I believe the Suns like him more than Tyler Smith out of G League Ignite."- Gambadoro on Da Silva
This was certainly a surprise, as Da Silva has frequently been regarded as a lottery-level player and hardly has been linked to Phoenix in the pre-draft process.