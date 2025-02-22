Former Suns Owner Gets Honest on Mat Ishbia
PHOENIX -- This season has gone anything but expected for the Phoenix Suns - that could be an understatement.
The Suns have been one of the two biggest disappointments across the NBA world this season, posting a paltry 26-29 record despite a historic payroll, a team governor that is all-in on winning, and a fan-base that has been bought in since the magical bubble run the franchise experienced in 2020.
Mat Ishbia officially took control of the franchise in February 2023 - and nearly immediately greenlit a trade for Kevin Durant that was seven-plus months in the making.
Ishbia then made even more bold moves in succession - from firing Monty Williams, to bringing on Josh Bartelstein as the franchise CFO, to making a potentially seismic trade for Bradley Beal.
Few of those moves have worked out - but it hasn't been due to a lack of trying.
Local sports legend and former owner of the Suns Jerry Colangelo took to Bickley and Marotta on Arizona Sports on Friday morning to give his thoughts on the franchise - and he was very candid while also leaving room to be hopeful for the future.
From Colangelo:
"I think maybe when he first bought the team he wanted to make a little splash, which was kind of customary when people take over an organization. In retrospect, he maybe would have done the same thing, maybe not. Again, he has to learn, sometimes the hard way.
"I believe in him in terms of the long-term future of the franchise because he's committed."
Ishbia made several splashes within his first year-plus in the role - whether those moves are currently being regretted or not isn't the focus here.
Frank Vogel, Bradley Beal, and even Bol Bol are examples of swinging big while also thinking outside of the box - not every move will be a hit, but the process behind said moves has always been understandable in the grand scheme of the franchise.
The overarching criticism surrounding Ishbia's predecessor was the perceived unwillingness to spend money consistently or support franchise growth in other fashions.
That is far from an issue with Ishbia, who has shown nothing but the utmost commitment to building a high class organization - and if anyone knows how the industry goes, it's Colangelo.
The Suns return to action today against the Chicago Bulls - which could be considered an absolute must-win.