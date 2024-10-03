Insider: Suns Coach Faces Pressure
PHOENIX -- As most already know, the new Phoenix Suns campaign is officially underway - with the opening of the five-game preseason slate set for Sunday night.
Phoenix is coming into the season with as many questions about the direction of the franchise as answers, although moves were made in the offseason to double down on pointed strengths of the roster that were already intact.
The Suns were a brief mention a roundtable discussion with multiple ESPN insiders - when Kevin Pelton stated that first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer is under the most pressure to make a positive first impression among the new hires.
The clock is ticking on the Phoenix Suns' core. Kevin Durant celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, meaning coach Mike Budenholzer needs to deliver the same kind of immediate impact he made with the Bucks -- who jumped from 44 wins to 60 after his arrival and the addition of Brook Lopez -- to help the Suns contend before it's too late.- Pelton on Budenholzer
While this argument is certainly valid in the context of the Suns' percevied title window with Durant, it feels extraordinarily unlikely that Budenholzer will have a short leash in leading this franchise - even if just from a practicality standpoint.
Having four coaches in four seasons would be a very poor look for governor Mat Ishbia at the surface, even if further context got added.
The first signs of Budenholzer's tenure have been positive despite potential questions - as the two-time coach of the year has prioritized camaraderie, playing a physical brand of defense a focus on a modernized offense that will be optimized for the big three.
"You always gotta build your system and your offense and your roster around your best players, and we're doing that here in Phoenix," said Budenholzer when asked about tailoring the offensive system around the star players.
It feels like the supporting cast and star players will fit together seamlessly - and Budenholzer is coming into a situation that will yield much better results compared to the previous campaign.