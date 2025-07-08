Report: Suns Interested in Adding Former Lakers Coach to Staff
PHOENIX -- Summer League is officially upon us, marking another step closer to the new NBA season. Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott is also taking steps to complete his coaching staff. And he's reaching into his past destinations for it.
Darvin Ham, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach and Milwaukee Bucks assistant, is a name linked to the Suns to join Ott's staff. Ott was on Ham's staff in Los Angeles from 2022-24 before joining Kenny Atkinson in Cleveland.
Marc Stein first reported the Suns and New York Knicks' interests in Ham.
The eight-year NBA veteran-turned-longtime assistant is lauded around the league for his ability to build relationships with players. Although his time with Los Angeles ended on less-than-ideal terms -- Ham was fired after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets in 2024 -- his reputation as an assistant coach is undeniable.
Ham's experience, both as an assistant and head coach, along with his relationship with Ott, would be integral to cultivating an adequate culture in Ott's first year.
Phoenix's last two coaching hires, Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer, came in with a top-heavy roster and a mission to take the franchise back to the NBA Finals.
Ott isn't promising any of that. He wants to do it the right way, even if it means taking the time to build the adequate relationships, system and culture to do so.
"This is an exciting opportunity," Ott said in his introductory press conference. "It's the players, it's always the players. And it's the actual organization. I know that I have the support from above me that we can do this step by step, do it the right way to build this thing out.
"As you look across the NBA, there' so much parity around the league, and even where Indiana was a couple years ago to where they are now, the team in Cleveland [took a] 16- win jump... we can make that jump. But, we're going to do it in a systematic way.
"And I know (Brian Gregory), Mat (Ishbia), Josh (Bartelstein), we all share the same thinking; that we can do this in a systematic way, step by step, to build this thing out right."
Unlike his predecessors, Ott is coming to Phoenix with no championship experience. But he's looking to prove he belongs with the franchise for a very long time.
Suns fans have been here before. Three-straight years in fact. Something is different about Ott's outlook, though. And it could take a season or two for the hire to pay dividends.