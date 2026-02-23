Suns Coach: Nobody Feels Sorry For Us

PHOENIX — Reality isn't quite settling in for the Phoenix Suns as the regular season dwindles down, but more so shifting on what feels like a game to game basis.

For much of the season, the hope of Phoenix reaching their ceiling has been predicated on the mantra of, "once we get healthy" — though that's yet to happen.

Names such as Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and more recently Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin have bounced in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

The Suns have been a pleasant surprise to begin the new season under the first-year guidance of Jordan Ott, but they're staring a harsh reality in the face: That's all they could be, thanks to injuries.

Ott says the rest of the NBA won't be feeling sorry for Phoenix anytime soon — not with games increasing in value/importance.

Coach Jordan Ott Gets Honest on Suns Injuries

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said on the injuries postgame after their overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

"{Opponents] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution."

The Suns are now 1-2 emerging out of the All-Star break with matchups against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers on the horizon this week.

"I think that's part of the frustration, plain and simple," Ott said this weekend on the pile of injuries Phoenix has amassed.

"Again, I don't think I handled it great in the last game, especially after the All-Star [break] we're like, okay, like we saw some of it before we had to back to back, so that was kind of the plan. Then going into the All-Star break of course we thought about it. That's what we do. We try to plan, organize, but at the same time, we got to move on. So it'll be exciting when it happens. It's going to happen at some point, but right now it's not going to happen."

Phoenix is still in the West's seventh spot with plenty of space to still make the play-in tournament while they're still two games back from the fifth seed. It's anybody's guess as to how things will unfold through the final 20+ games.

"Anytime you can win, you'll take it. It doesn't matter who it is. Every team's trying to go out there and play as hard as they possibly can every night," Ott continued.

"... These are meaningful games. ... All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone. So that's the part of the excitement, that we are here playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season."