BREAKING: Suns Claim Former Lakers Guard Off Waivers
The Phoenix Suns continue to bolster their roster with culture-setting players after claiming former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off of waivers, reuniting with the four-year veteran, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Goodwin played 40 games with the Suns in the 2023-24 season and made an impact with the Lakers in 29 games last season behind his gritty, defensive play style. He was one of the most impactful players off the bench for Los Angeles last season, and was lauded for his do-the-small-things approach whenever he played.
After the Lakers signed Marcus Smart, Goodwin was waived in order to create roster space. According to ESPN salary cap insider Bobby Marks, Goodwin is coming to The Valley with a $2.3 million contract with only $25K guaranteed. The remainder of his contract will be guaranteed should he not be waived again by Jan. 7, 2026. The $25K is coming off Los Angeles' books right now.
In his first stretch with Phoenix, Goodwin served pretty much the same role as he did with the Lakers -- an upside, gritty, defensive guard that will do all the little things it takes to win. In 40 games with the Suns, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.0 minutes per game, shooting 38.9% from the field, 28.8% from beyond the arc, and 86.2% from the free throw line.
Those numbers increased drastically after signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies later that season, playing in 17 games and averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.
Goodwin is exactly the player first-year head coach Jordan Ott is looking for on his roster; a defensive-minded veteran that is willing to run in transition and so all the small things it takes to make a viable impact as a role player.
Goodwin was one of Lakers head coach JJ Redick's favorite players last season, calling him a "banshee" along with Dorian Finney-Smith and Jared Vanderbilt for their oppressive defensive identity whenever on the floor together.
Not only is this acquisition good for the Suns, who are in a retooling phase that can benefit from younger, upside players on smaller contracts like Goodwin, but it's also good for the 26-year-old guard who is constantly looking to extend his career in the league.
Suns fans will undoubtedly rekindle their love for Goodwin, who had a brief stint with the franchise before, but whose play easily wins over everyone that watches him.