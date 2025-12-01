Lakers Coach Sounds Alarm Ahead of Suns Showdown

PHOENIX -- You don't have to tell Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick about the challenges the Phoenix Suns will present on Monday night.

The Suns have surprised nearly everybody in their 12-9 start to the season, though they won't catch Redick or his staff off-guard.

"We've got an incredible challenge tomorrow with Phoenix. Those guys are playing great basketball. They're coming off a couple of losses to two of the best teams in the NBA (Oklahoma City and Denver). They play hard. They have an identity. Tha't going to be a huge challenge," Redick said Sunday.

Redick's Lakers are 15-4 entering tonight's matchup having won their last seven games, though tonight will test Los Angeles on the second leg of a back-to-back.

This will be their first matchup against Phoenix this season.

Los Angeles is the top team in field goal percentage to start the year at 51.3% shooting while the Suns are top five in categories such as steals per game (10.6) and three-point percentage (37.4%).

The Lakers were without LeBron James in last night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans as they continue to manage a sore foot.

The Lakers haven't revealed their injury report for today yet, though he could play after sitting out the first night of their back-to-back.

The Suns, meanwhile, got great news on their injury report as Ryan Dunn was upgraded to probable with his wrist injury. Mark Williams and Grayson Allen were also removed from the injury report ahead of Monday.

A main story line to follow will be the shooting slump of Devin Booker, who hasn't scored 25 points in any of Phoenix's last seven games.

Suns coach Jordan Ott isn't too worried about his star player, however.

"We've lost some playmakers. He's got to make every play, at least (be) that initial domino a lot (of times)," Ott said of Booker after the Denver loss. "That's probably why he's not taking as many (3s), because he is trying to get the first one. But yeah, we'll continue to look.

"They're putting two on him ... and as soon as he gets in the arc, it's more than two, so he continues to make the right play. He only had one turnover tonight ... So yeah, we'll continue to look at it."

The Lakers have a 67% chance to win tonight according to ESPN's analytics.

Tip tonight is slated for 8:00 PM MST.

