Suns GM Addresses Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- After the Phoenix Suns attempted to trade Kevin Durant at the trade deadline and finished the 2024-25 season by missing the playoffs, it seems almost inevitable they will move on from the superstar forward via trade in the offseason.
Durant only has one season left on his contract, so he will pretty much get to choose his next team by saying whether he will sign an extension with them or not.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman "planned to travel to Phoenix (last) week for discussions with the organization, sources said."
While there are a few suitors who make sense for Durant, his market will largely depend on who gets eliminated early from the playoffs and feels like the 36-year-old Durant would bolster them into a championship-level team.
Suns general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones was asked about where Phoenix stands with Durant in his end-of-season press conference last Thursday after they had previously said that they love Durant being here before the start of the season.
"That hasn't changed," Jones said. "The fact that we aren't where we want to be, from a winning perspective, means that we have to look at everything. But a lot of changes that we'll make will be in the best interest of the team, and we evaluate all those things.
"And so Kevin, look, he had a tremendous season. Devin (Booker), Brad(ley Beal), those guys did great things individually. Right now we're just trying to figure out how to collectively move this team forward."
As Jones pointed out, owner Mat Ishbia said the Suns are going to make a lot of changes this offseason, and they have already started with the firing of first-year coach Mike Budenholzer.
Ishbia also said he wants to establish an identity with "a little bit of grit, some determination, some work ethic, some grind, some joy" and will build a team and front office with this in mind rather than just spending on talent, like they had before.
What happens with Durant remains to be seen, but Jones' answer did not provide a clear answer on his future with the team.