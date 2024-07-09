Suns' Kevin Durant Out for USA vs Canada

Inside The Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will not be in action for Team USA's first game ahead of Olympic action.

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will not play in Team USA's exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

This will be the first test for the Americans after Team USA began training camp this past weekend in Las Vegas. Durant has been sidelined with a calf injury since the early stages of camp.

The strain has been deemed "minor" by reports and Durant is not expected to miss any significant time, as The Athletic's NBA Charania says Durant will miss about a week.

Durant has previously helped the United States win three gold medals among other various accolades on the court that will see him enter the Basketball Hall of Fame upon first opportunity.

He was previously listed as one of three "locks" to start for Team USA alongside Steph Curry and Joel Embiid. Suns star Devin Booker is also on the roster for what many believe to be one of the best basketball squads ever assembled.

After Canada, the U.S. will have a few days off before battling Australia on July 15 and Serbia on July 17. Two more battles ensure towards the end of July before Olympic group stage action begins on July 28.

Kerr will likely play it safe with Durant in the early stages of prep for Paris, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Durant miss another game or two.

Team USA battles Canada on July 10 at 7:30 PM Phoenix time.

