Suns React to Nick Richards Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns added a position of need Wednesday when they traded Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Nick Richards and one second-round pick.
Richards did not suit up for the Suns in their victory over the Washington Wizards Thursday, but is expected to join the team for their next matchup Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
The 27-year-old, 7-foot Richards is averaging 8.9 points on 56.1% shooting, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21 games so far this season, his fifth year in the NBA. He brings much-needed athleticism, finishing and rebounding to Phoenix's center rotation, which was previously just Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro after Jusuf Nurkic was benched five games ago.
Here is what the Suns had to say about the addition of Richards before the win against the Wizards (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin):
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer: "We're excited about adding Nick and what he can bring to our team and how he can impact the game defensively around the rim. On the boards on both ends of the court. Screen setter. Just that kind of 7-foot size, athleticism can always be impactful."
Suns forward Kevin Durant: "He’s a strong presence in the paint, a big body that can wreak havoc down there and cause some problems with his rim protection. Getting his hands on the basketball on the offensive glass and then finishing above the rim. It’s something we all have to get better at as a group. Hopefully he leads us in that area. Just controlling the paint.”
Suns forward Royce O'Neale: "That height, big body. I feel like he’s a great rebounder, rim protector, finish around the rim. That’s what we need, especially on the rebounding end. It’s a bigger body for us.”