Suns' Season is Effectively Over
PHOENIX -- Any hope that the Phoenix Suns had of potentially making a run for the final play-in spot has likely been dashed.
The Suns are now sitting at 27-32 with just over a month left in the season following a majorly disappointing 124-116 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last night.
Yes, the Pelicans are more talented compared to the 16-43 record they hold. Yes, Zion Williamson dominated the game and a huge first quarter from Trey Murphy III gave New Orleans an early advantage.
Nonetheless, this loss was still inexcusable.
Blundered opportunities against teams such as the Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets have put them in this curious position with just 23 games remaining.
Mike Budenholzer has instilled some positive principles - such as a healthier shot diet compared to last season. Kevin Durant has been nothing short of phenomenal. Devin Booker has played elite basketball since the turn of the new year.
Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, and other role players have displayed the ability to churn out high-level performances.
Despite all of this, the team must finish with an absurd 22-1 record to match the 49-win mark of last season.
The remaining schedule does them no favors - and it doesn't seem realistic for the team to rally enough to make up the 2.5 games that separate them and the Sacramento Kings.
Remaining opponents:
- Minnesota Timberwolves X2
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Houston Rockets X2
- Sacramento Kings X2
- Boston Celtics X2
- Milwaukee Bucks X2
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New York Knicks
- Golden State Warriors
This is an absolutely brutal stretch of games - the broken defense, untimely turnovers, and general inability to close games as of late should not afford much confidence in the ability to turn things around as the degree of difficulty increases greatly in the schedule.
It just doesn't feel in the cards for Phoenix to jump Sacramento at this stage - let alone any of the other teams that are sitting in the play-in.
There's no way around the truth that this has been the most disappointing season in franchise history.
To make matters worse, the Rockets hold the first-round pick that Phoenix initially traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant - who appears to be on the outs in the Valley after the season reaches a conclusion.
One thing is for sure - many uncomfortable conversations could be inevitable this summer. Could the Suns employ their fourth coach in as many seasons? Could Devin Booker be shopped akin to how Durant was? How does the franchise navigate still being in the second apron?
We shall see once April 13th passes.