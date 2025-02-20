Suns Star Kevin Durant Doesn't Rule Out EuroLeague Stop
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the All-Star Game this past weekend, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was asked about the possibility of playing in the EuroLeague in the future.
"I don't know man, I doubt it right now," the 36-year-old Durant responded (via Mundo Deportivo's Toni Canyameras). "I play in the NBA, but I love watching the EuroLeague too."
Back in 2019, Durant said that he would want to play his last year for FC Barcelona.
Flash forward to now, Durant added that Barcelona would be a great place to play.
He continued: "Monaco would be nice too. For now, I love Phoenix. I'll stay there for now."
Durant has a pretty good track record with FIBA rules, as he holds the most Olympic gold medals in men's basketball history with four and is the U.S.'s all-time leading scorer (men's or women's).
His future with the Suns is also in question moving past this season after he was reportedly blindsided when Phoenix included his name in trade talks before the deadline a few weeks ago.
Durant currently has one more year on his contract following this season and is due for a contract extension this offseason.
It would certainly be an interesting route if Durant did in fact take his talents to the EuroLeague in the coming years given that he is still consistently performing like a top-10 player in the NBA with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
With that said, Durant is very grateful for all that basketball has done for him and his decorated international career could bring into question if he would actually consider a move to the EuroLeague.
Durant and the Suns return to action tonight out of the All-Star break in a special game against the San Antonio Spurs at Durant's alma mater, the University of Texas Austin.