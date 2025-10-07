Suns Urged to Trade for Eastern Conference Star
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a noticeable lack of a star player alongside Devin Booker as they gear up for the 2025-26 season.
After moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this summer, Phoenix loaded up on younger talent and defensive-minded players around Booker.
However, the Suns will likely eventually need to make a move for a star player to keep up with the talent in a loaded Western Conference.
Bleacher Report Suggests Suns Trade for Devin Booker's College Teammate
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who was Booker's college teammate in the 2014-15 season at Kentucky, as an ambitious trade target for the Suns during the 2025-26 NBA season.
Swartz proposed that the Suns would land Towns in a three-team trade, writing:
"It's been 11 years since Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates at Kentucky, although the Phoenix Suns should be interested in a reunion now.
"The Suns could be the third team in a hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-New York trade, with Towns headed to Phoenix and young talent like Jalen Green, Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach and/or Mark Williams and picks going to the Milwaukee Bucks.
"A team with Booker, Towns, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and whatever is leftover would at least be competitive in the West."
The Knicks were reported by ESPN to have engaged in discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks about landing Antetokounmpo this offseason, but did not ultimately have enough to make a real offer for the two-time MVP.
Phoenix already significantly bolstered its frontcourt during the offseason with the additions of Williams and Maluach, but Towns would bring a new level of talent.
However, the Suns may have learned their lesson in giving up a lot for star players, as they were unable to build a competitive team around Booker, Durant and Beal after trading for Durant and Beal, not winning a single playoff game with all three of them on the roster across two seasons.
It is unclear what exactly the Suns' biggest need is heading into the season because the new-look roster has not played a regular-season game yet as the team looks to establish a new identity this year.
Swinging for the fences for another star does not seem like a recipe for success for the Suns as of now, but things can change very quickly in the NBA.