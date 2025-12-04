Devin Booker Headlines Suns vs Rockets Injury Report

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will officially miss his first full game of the 2025-26 season when the Suns travel to face the Houston Rockets tomorrow night.

The Suns announced Wednesday that Booker will be re-evaluated in one week with a right groin strain, and now he is listed as out for tomorrow's matchup.

Booker suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Monday night's 125-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and immediately went back to the locker room and did not return.

"He knew. He knows his body better than anyone. Super self aware," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker's injury at practice earlier today. "He kind of felt it right away. Hopefully just a minor strain. Then to get it confirmed, I think that's a relief to all of us."

Booker, who is averaging 25 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, has now suffered a groin injury in December in three of the past four seasons.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) is the only other player listed as out for the Suns against the Rockets, while Isaiah Livers (right hip strain) has been upgraded to questionable after missing the past three games.

Green could also be re-evaluated for his injury next week, as he was given a four-to-six week re-evaluation timeline on Nov. 11.

The Rockets will continue to be without Fred VanVleet (ACL repair), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery) and Tari Eason (right oblique strain) with no other notable names being added to the report.

Suns Looking to Build off Win vs Lakers Without Booker

The Suns (13-9) did really well after Booker went down in their big win over Los Angeles Monday with Dillon Brooks leading the way with 33 points and Collin Gillespie recording a career-high 28 points.

"When I see him go to the back, I'm like, 'Shoot, I got more shots in me now,'" Brooks said on NBA on Peacock's "NBA Showtime" postgame show. "I didn't even show the whole bag tonight, but I was just getting to my spots, getting to what I work on, exploiting mismatches and getting to my midrange."

Now, the Suns will also have Grayson Allen to try to help fill Booker's void after he missed the Lakers game with an illness.

In addition to some big offensive performances, Phoenix also excelled defensively with 16 steals as a team against the Lakers and won the fast break points 28-2, which could be important areas moving forward without Booker to create easier and quicker offense.

Suns Seeking Revenge vs Rockets

The Rockets (14-5) are the only team to hold the Suns under 100 points in a game so far this season when they beat them 114-92 on Nov. 24.

Although the Rockets were missing Kevin Durant in this first matchup, it was pretty much a schedule loss for the Suns, who were on the second night of a back-to-back and without Mark Williams, Green, Allen and Ryan Dunn due to injury.

Williams could be a huge difference maker for the Suns, who will have had three full days of rest tomorrow, this time around because of the Rockets' size, which has notably led to them being first in the NBA in rebounds (49.6 per game) and offensive rebounds (16.6 per game).

"That's what they have - a ton of size across the board. It'll be a good test for Mark to know exactly how he can impact going against those bigger teams," Ott said at practice. "Just the overall challenge, not only for Mark, but all of us, to go on the road and play a really good team into December, I think that's a next step for our group to see exactly where we're at."

Tomorrow's matchup will be significant for two players specifically as Brooks will be making his return to Houston for the first time since being traded to Phoenix as part of the package for Durant this summer, while Durant will face off against Phoenix for the first time with Houston.

"Hungry, want to get a win over there," Brooks said of returning to Houston after the Lakers game. "The guys want to get a win too against a great team, and we're gonna be ready."

