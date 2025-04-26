Report: Suns Want Maximum Value in Potential Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- It's no secret that the Phoenix Suns are likely going to trade away Kevin Durant after a very underwhelming 2024-25 season for the team.
Durant still excelled and was Phoenix's most consistent player, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, but with only one year left on his contract, it's hard to see the Suns quickly improving for the 36 year old to want to sign an extension, especially after Phoenix already tried to trade him ahead of the deadline in February.
Who or what Phoenix would trade Durant for remains a mystery, as his market is expected to be teams who are eliminated from the playoffs early and feel he would boost them to a championship contender.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel provided an update on Durant's value and what the Suns are looking for in a trade Friday:
"It is certainly not a given that Durant will be moved in the coming months.
"(Owner Mat) Ishbia and the Suns will not accept less value in a trade involving Durant than they initially sent out to get him, sources said. At 36 years old, Durant is still one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, and Phoenix understands they would be aiding any team's championship pursuit by handing them the future Hall of Famer on a silver platter.
"None of the Suns' three stars — Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal — were pleased with (Mike) Budenholzer's coaching this season. An immediate change was needed, which is why Ishbia and management stepped in at the end of the season. Who the team hires as their next head coach will have a clear impact on Durant's future in the desert.
Siegel then gave a list of teams who were interested in Durant at the deadline.
"The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks all held discussions with the Suns at the trade deadline, sources said. Both Booker and Durant came up in these trade talks, some being more angled towards the future than at the deadline itself.
"What could potentially happen with Durant and which teams would be willing to sacrifice a ton of assets for him in the offseason will become clearer based upon what occurs in the playoffs. Earlier exits than originally anticipated will force many teams' hands. If a player like Durant is available, that could be the missing link for many franchises."
The Suns have plenty of moves to make this season, but whatever happens with Durant is going to be the most telling of how their 2025-26 roster will look.