Potential Trade Packages for Kevin Durant Revealed
PHOENIX -- As the NBA postseason begins today, the Phoenix Suns are unexpectedly watching from home - but watching nonetheless.
The franchise is widely expected to move on from superstar forward Kevin Durant in the coming months - and monitoring how potential destinations fare in the playoffs is of great interest.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed four different trade packages that would send Durant to franchises that could potentially contend once a deal is struck.
Golden State Warriors
The Deal: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick for Kevin Durant
This is a fascinating deal - the Suns should check in on Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody as well - but it could be a deal that works for both sides.
Durant would get a fresh start alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in what could very well be a Warriors squad that can compete with anyone in the NBA. The Suns would get an instant boost intangibly and on the defensive side of the ball from Green.
Kuminga still has untapped potential and could reach another level as a player in a new environment. Hield would bring much needed floor spacing and would make Grayson Allen expendable via trade for more assets.
New York Knicks
The Deal: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, two 2026 second-round picks, a 2027 second-round pick and two 2028 second-round picks
The Knicks are almost certain to be the least likely of the franchises that Shams Charania named as potential trade partners to actually swing a trade.
The Knicks - much like Phoenix - do not control the majority of their own first round picks, and the players they possess are either injury prone or don't move the needle as a building block.
Anunoby or even a reunion with Mikal Bridges could be quite intriguing from the Phoenix perspective, but it doesn't seem prudent to take on either without more draft compensation attached.
Miami Heat
The Deal: Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick
This trade would be an absolute heist by Miami.
No disrespect whatsoever to Wiggins or Robinson - but neither fit the timeline or the player archetype that the roster desperately needs. Phoenix would almost certainly ask for two of Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in order to take on a large contract.
The two first round picks could end up working out for the Suns position wise, but multi-year waits for both shouldn't be something that incentivizes the front office to settle on a subpar offer.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Deal: Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort, Ousmane Dieng and whatever pick haul it'd take to beat everyone else's offer
The obvious ideal scenario here would be for the Thunder to be willing to move on from Jalen Williams if the franchise were to fall short of a title with the impending second apron restrictions.
Hartenstein, Dort, and Dieng would be a quality package regardless - that would gift the Suns a quality starting center, a physical, uber-athletic wing, and a prospect that still could grow into a quality player.
The moral of the story here is that the anticipation continues to be that the package that the Suns receive will be less than what they originally gave up to acquire the 15-time All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite this, ducking under second apron restrictions, recouping any draft value possible, and potentially re-loading with a younger roster could set the Suns in the right direction after two summers worth of regrettable moves.