PREVIEW: Suns Conclude Road Trip vs Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (30-35) are looking to even the season series against the Houston Rockets (40-25) tonight in what is the final game of the road trip.
The Suns are coming off of a crushing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Houston has won three consecutive contests in convincing fashion.
Houston will be without rising star Amen Thompson for this contest, while Phoenix will likely be fully healthy outside of Monte Morris.
A brief preview of the game ahead:
Crucial Contest for Both Squads
The Suns are in a very notable battle to reach the play-in tournament - that is to have a chance to make the eight-team playoff field.
The Dallas Mavericks have faltered in recent weeks, so it feels as if it is an inevitability that they will lose the grip on the number 10 seed - Phoenix is in prime position to steal the spot, even with a difficult schedule over the next month.
Houston is currently the number five seed in the West - but they are quietly approaching the play-in "danger zone," as they currently only lead the Minnesota Timberwolves by three and a half games.
The Rockets are unlikely to fall out of the top six of the standings, but they need to continue winning games that they should to insulate losses against higher-level competition.
Player to Watch: Fred VanVleet
VanVleet has been linked to Phoenix in the past - and started to be linked again last summer when Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Houston had eyes on trading for either Kevin Durant or Devin Booker.
VanVleet is having his worst season in some time, but the point guard remains a rock-solid all-around player.
VanVleet is a key part of the Rockets' quality defensive attack despite standing at just six feet tall - and also serves as a key playmaker/stationary shooter for an offense that needs all the creation it can get.
Watch for the guard to pick up some slack tonight in the absence of Thompson.
Key to Game: Attack Sengun
Houston's defense has been good over the last three-plus weeks, but not nearly as good as in the preceding months.
Much of this has to do with unfortunate injuries that have left Alperen Sengun exposed at the rim - Thompson typically serves as an absolutely high-level help defender when needed.
The Suns are also coming off of a season-high 68 points in the paint against Dallas on Sunday - they could secure a similar fate tonight if the offense works through the lane instead of the perimeter.
Suns-Rockets is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time this evening.