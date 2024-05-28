Report: Suns Tried to Trade for Point Guard Last Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns haven't been shy about their interest in improving an already star-studded roster with names such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, though the organization is a bit limited in what they can do in terms of player acquisition thanks to their current position in the luxury tax.
With big names already on the roster, the Suns were in search of key role players to piece around their core to bring home that coveted first NBA title. They ultimately failed to win a playoff game before exiting the postseason, and with the 2024 NBA Draft quickly approaching, we're bound to see trade speculation increase in the Valley.
The Suns made a move at the trade deadline to obtain Royce O'Neale, though according to Yahoo NBA insider Jake Fischer, there were multiple attempts to acquire Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.
"He has one year remaining beyond this season on his current deal, an attractive salary as league executives view McConnell as one of the best reserves in the league. His value contract, in addition to his endless battery, most notably drew trade inquiries from the Phoenix Suns throughout this past season, league sources told Yahoo Sports."- Jake Fischer
McConnell is set to make $9.3 million in 2024-25.
There's been plenty of talk surrounding the point guard position and if the Suns need a "true" player at the position to run the offense. With new coach Mike Budenholzer in town, we'll see how that conversation shifts.
Phoenix's interest in McConnell stretches back to last offseason before they acquired Beal.
Given his talent, low salary and apparent fit in the lineup, the interest is understood.