Three Changes Suns Desperately Need to Make
PHOENIX -- The second half of the 2024-25 NBA season is fast approaching, with the Phoenix Suns set to return to action on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
Phoenix sits at 26-28 going into the final 28 games of the season - and have been considered one of the very most disappointing teams in the NBA to this point.
While many things haven't worked to this point - and they have clear constraints in place roster-wise, there are marked things that they can change to shift the outlook of the team over the rest of the season.
Three-Point Volume!
There unfortunately aren't many avenues the Suns can take to improve defensively or rebounding wise - so they'll need to compensate offensively.
The offense has been much more fluid and has had more high-end performances compared to last season, but untimely turnovers and injuries have formed a slightly weaker metric profile this season.
The Suns rank 13th in three-point attempts per contest at 37.6 - which is far better compared to the 2023-24 version of the team, but not high enough to consistently steal games.
The Suns simply have too many quality three-point shooters to not get up at least 40 attempts per night - especially with their low-volume approach when it comes to pressuring the rim.
Switch Up Starting Lineup
Tyus Jones was promised a starting role with Phoenix after signing with the franchise in late July - that promise has been fulfilled to this point.
Unfortunately, Jones has appeared to have plateaued in this setting, and some uncomfortable conversations much be had moving forward.
Jones is simply too small to hold up possession-by-possession on defense - and Phoenix doesn't have enough support to hide him.
Mike Budenholzer could very well be better off by testing out a Devin Booker/Royce O'Neale/Ryan Dunn/Kevin Durant/Nick Richards starting lineup - and by pushing Jones to the bench alongside Beal.
This could be an arrangement that ultimately leads to tangible improvement, even if said improvement isn't massive.
Expand Rotation
The return of both Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen from inujry could force Budenholzer to compact his rotations once again, but the recent emergence of Bol Bol - along with the continued promise Ryan Dunn has shown in his rookie season should inspire the first-year head coach to mix things up over the final 28 games.
Bol has looked much more mature and in control this season, while also showing marked growth as a defender. The talented 7-footer had been a much-needed spark plug over the week prior to the All-Star break - and he should continue receiving more opportunity moving forward.
Dunn should as well - the rookie is still a work in progress offensively, but the flashes he has shown there coupled with his already borderline elite defensive chops should justify consistent minutes.
It could be difficult for Budenholzer and co. to figure out minute allocation, which newfound lineups fit best together, and more - but it could be for the ultimate betterment of the squad.
The Suns are set to return to action on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs.