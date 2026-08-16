2 Suns Legends Officially Join Basketball Hall of Fame

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns star big man Amar'e Stoudemire and coach Mike D'Antoni were officially enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 Saturday night.

Joey Crawford (referee), Mark Few (coach), Doc Rivers (coach), the 1996 United States Women’s National Team, Elena Delle Donne (player), Chamique Holdsclaw (player) and Candace Parker (player) made up the rest of the nine members of this year's class.

D'Antoni and Stoudemire are the latest Suns from the 2000s to enter the Hall of Fame, joining Steve Nash ('18), Grant Hill (‘18), Shaquille O'Neal ('16), Jason Kidd ('18), former president Rick Welts ('18) and former owner Jerry Colangelo ('04).

Mike D'Antoni coached four Hall of Famers in Phoenix and now is becoming one himself ☄️ pic.twitter.com/sR7VMcTBHH — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2026

Amar'e Stoudemire

Stoudemire, otherwise known as "STAT," is one of the best players the Suns have had in franchise history, as he was the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year after being drafted ninth overall out of high school and went on to be a six-time All-Star and make five All-NBA teams.

Across 516 regular-season games played for the Suns from 2003-10, he averaged 21.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks and helped lead Phoenix to five postseason appearances, where he posted averages of 24.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 52 playoff games.

His No. 32 was inducted into the Suns' Ring of Honor in March 2024, and he still ranks in the top-10 in team history in the following categories: seventh in points (11,035), third in rebounds (4,613), seventh in field goals (3,988), eighth in field goal percentage (54.4%), fifth in blocks (722) and fifth in double-doubles (200).

Stoudemire was presented into the Hall of Fame by Nash, Hill, D'Antoni, Colangelo, Welt and Tracy McGrady ('17).

In his Hall of Fame speech, Stoudemire detailed how he absorbed all the information he could from the Suns early in his career coming from high school and the perseverance it took to come back from a microfracture surgery on his knee that caused him to miss all but three games during the 2005-06 season.

"It was very difficult for me to deal with that because I was on the path to be with the greats, and I had to sit out a full year, and it was excruciating pain to recover from that." Stoudemire said. "And I'm hearing all the news: 'Amar'e Stoudemire, he may not be the same. It's over for him, and this and that.'

"So once again, perseverance stepped in. I followed the training staff. Most of the medical and training staff is here tonight. I followed their their leadership. I trained perfectly. I did everything I could do to get back to 100%. I came back - first team All-NBA, played all 82 games, and we took off from there."

Despite a limited time playing basketball before the NBA and adversity early in his career, Stoudemire put his best foot forward at all times to carve out a historic career with the Suns and the rest of his basketball journey that later took him to the New York Knicks (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015), Miami Heat (2015-16) and overseas to Israel.

"(We had) such a brilliant time and a great moment in history in Phoenix, playing under coach Mike D'Antoni with the 'Seven Seconds or Less' offense, we had so much fun," Sstoudemire said. "We changed the game. The game was so easy for us. We happened to adapt to the strategy of Mike D'Antoni. We started playing positionless basketball, and we went off to the races."

Stoudemire ended his speech with a heartfelt message that defined his career.

"The most important aspect that I can give that I experienced is when you're growing up in an environment where it's not always easy to make it out of, the most important factor for me was first of all, stay out of trouble ... stay positive, stay focused, stay meaningful, and always keep in mind that perseverance, no matter what one goes through, you can persevere through anything," Stoudemire said.

Mike D'Antoni

D'Antoni, who is still not in the Suns Ring of Honor, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a contributor, rather than a coach because of how influential he was in modernizing an up-tempo, space-and-pace style of play that originated from eight seasons as a professional coach in Italy before he became the head coach of the Suns from 2003-08.

During his time in Phoenix, D'Antoni helped the Suns have the league's No. 1 offense from 2004-08 with his infamous "Seven Seconds or Less" style of play in which Nash and Stoudemire played huge roles in and won the 2005 Coach of the Year.

After the Suns, he would go onto be the head coach of the New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and Houston Rockets (2016-20), and he also served as an assistant coach for the gold medal-winning 2012 U.S. Olympic Team.

Here's what D'Antoni, who was presented by Colangelo, Nash, Stoudemire, Bob McAdoo (‘00) and Rod Thorn ('18) said about the Suns in his Hall of Fame speech:

"In Phoenix, we had incredible talent: Sean Marion, Quentin Richardson, Boris Diaw, Raja Bell, Joe Johnson, Grant Hill, and this guy, Amar'e Stoudemire. Man, Amar'e, you posterized so many people. That's crazy. Then we signed this long-haired Canadian soccer player, Steve Nash. Steve, I am proud that your two MVP titles were won with the Suns. All of you guys are the reason my coaching is so rewarding.

"Special thanks to my Suns' coaches: Alvin Gentry, Phil Weber, Dan D'Antoni, Marc Iavaroni, and to Brian Colangelo and Julie Fie, Rick Welts for being instrumental in building the success. It wasn't easy, but our players and coaches had the courage to embrace a different way of playing, and together we influenced the game. Phoenix also gave me a lifelong friendship with this man, Jerry Colangelo. Jerry, for more than 20 years, you've been an advisor, friend. Thank you for your guidance and generosity, and your remarkable ability to get us into Bianco's Pizzeria. I appreciate it."

D'Antoni also gave a shoutout to current Suns owner Mat Ishbia later in his speech.

"Tonight we have a very large contingent from the Phoenix Suns. Thank you to Mat Ishbia and the Suns organization for your support. You have a special organization and a great city," D'Antoni said.

D'Antoni closed his speech by paying homage to his revolutionary style of play.

"Basketball is always evolving. Players improve. Offices adapt. Coaches innovate. I was fortunate to coach players and work with organizations willing to embrace change," D'Antoni said. "Together, we helped revolutionize pace, space, and the 3-point shot. But the game keeps evolving. Coaches like Steve Kerr keeps pushing it forward.

"If the Hall of Fame, is about leaving an impact, I hope mine is simple. We made the game a little faster, a little brighter, and a heck of a lot more fun. Luckiest man in the world. Spent my life doing what I love alongside people I love. Thank you. "

From the huddle to the Hall of Fame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XBRGTsoEHt — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 15, 2026

Congratulations to STAT and Coach D'Antoni!