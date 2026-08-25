3 Big Reasons Suns Could Improve in 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns feel they have the system in place to continue to get better after surprisingly finishing with a 45-37 record in the 2025-26 season in coach Jordan Ott's first year.

Phoenix kept the majority of its core around, signing Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to new long-term deals, but did retool a bit with the additions of Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard and Koa Peat and trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

The latest forecasts still aren't too high on the Suns improving next season, but here are three reasons they could take a step forward in the 2026-27 season:

1. Additions Outweigh Subtractions, Young Talent Develops

Dec 23, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in during the second half agains the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We previously wrote that Bridges will be the team's X-factor given that the Suns gave up a lot for him and are looking for him to assimilate well as the fifth starter after not having a true starting power forward last season.

There are a lot of questions with Bridges' fit, as he is another ball-dominant scorer who doesn't shoot the three-ball that well alongside Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Phoenix is going to have to find a way to make his addition work, and it could really increase the Suns' ceiling if the starting lineup and Bridges can click well together.

As for the losses of Allen and O'Neale, Kennard and Collin Gillespie are going to need to fill their voids by not being afraid to let it fly from deep and also moving the ball well within the system.

It will likely not be this season, but if Peat comes around, he could also be a great depth piece among a young forward group.

Additionally, Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach are set up for potential sophomore leaps after not having big roles their rookie seasons and could really change the outlook of the Suns if they show they are ready for big minutes, as both have really impressive physical tools and potential.

2. State of Rest of Western Conference

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the teams that finished ahead of the Suns in standings in the 2025-26 season outside of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, they all have some question marks.

The Denver Nuggets (No. 3 seed) lost depth with the departures of Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valančiūnas and are the only team in the league in the second apron, the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 4) have a new-look roster after LeBron James left with some obvious holes, the Houston Rockets (No. 5) really struggled in the playoffs and are going to have to prove they can bounce back with an aging Kevin Durant, the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 6) are going to have to make their new backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards work and also lost a lot of size in Julius Randle and Naz Reid, and the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7) have a new coach and are going to have to figure out how to utilize all their guards with Damian Lillard coming back and the addition of Ja Morant.

Of the teams who finished behind the Suns, really only the Utah Jazz are set to take the next step forward, but they still might not have what it takes to be better than Phoenix.

At this moment, it's hard to see any of the Los Angeles Clippers (No. 9), Golden State Warriors (No. 10), New Orleans Pelicans (No. 11), Dallas Mavericks (No. 12), Memphis Grizzlies (No. 13) or Sacramento Kings (No. 14) improve enough to leap the Suns in the standings.

The Suns have their own question mark in Bridges, but there is a path for them to take advantage of all these changes in the West and at least move up from out of a play-in spot.

3. Jordan Ott’s System Continues to Work, Evolve

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The whole Suns team really bought into Ott's system in his first year, and this led to them being one of the hardest playing teams in the league and players being ready to step up whenever their names were called.

Phoenix started the year strong because of this, but once teams learned what the Suns were all about, it was hard for them to sustain this level of play.

Although the Suns had several injuries, Ott did not really change up Phoenix's system and played too much small ball down the stretch, as the rotation consisted of seven players 6-foot-6 or less next to their two centers in Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro when the Suns were healthy.

The Suns could not match up well against bigger, more physical teams late in the year, which ultimately contributed to them to them losing their first play-in matchup against Portland and getting swept in the first round by Oklahoma City.

The additions of Bridges and Peat, along with the departures of Allen and O'Neale, which should open playing time for Fleming, should allow for Ott to be more willing to play bigger and revitalize his system, which mainly focuses on generating extra possessions through forced turnovers and offensive rebounds while giving players a lot of freedom on offense.