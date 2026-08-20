3 Potential Suns Breakout Candidates for 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- Several players had career seasons with the Phoenix Suns last year in what was an overall terrific showing by first-year coach Jordan Ott.

A few of these players, including Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, were even able to have breakout seasons later in their careers, which is a testament to Ott's system and the freedom players have offensively.

This trend could continue once again in the 2026-27 season, as the Suns have several players who could take big leaps.

Here are our top breakout candidates to watch:

1. Jalen Green

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green enters his second year with the Suns trying to put his first season in the rearview after he missed 50 games with a hamstring injury despite being relatively healthy for his entire career up to that point.

Now, the 24-year-old will have a featured role in the backcourt alongside Devin Booker, and he very well could average a career high in points if he plays within the system and is also more of a willing playmaker which could make him even more of a threat.

Green shot 31.3% from deep last year, so he will need to improve his efficiency, as well as his consistency, if he truly wants to top the 22.1 points he averaged with the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 season.

Either way, he is in a prime position within Ott's system to unleash his full offensive potential after a frustrating first season in the Valley.

2. Luke Kennard

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennard joins the Suns with all the tools to have a big season as a result of Ott's system after leading the league in 3-point percentage last year (and in two other seasons) and showcasing his ability to be a playmaker late in the season while the Los Angeles Lakers dealt with injuries.

Kennard has always been an elite shooter, but never averaged a high volume of attempts (career average of 4.3 per game), and he will have to let it fly for Phoenix with its lack of other 3-point shooters, which could lead to a huge season if he buys into it.

Entering his 10th NBA season, Kennard's career high in points per game (min. 30 games) was 11.9 with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021-22 and after signing a two-year deal that a player option for next season, Kennard will be extra motivated to have a huge season off the bench for the Suns.

3. Rasheer Fleming/Khaman Maluach

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns have a pair of second-year players in Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach ready to take a big leap if they get more playing time after not seeing a lot of minutes in their rookie seasons.

Fleming looks to be in position to get minutes right away, while the Suns have a clogged center rotation with Maluach, Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro, so it might be hard for Maluach to have a big role right away even after a big Summer League.

Both players will have to be able to take advantage of any playing time they get and either one or both could very well break out if they're able to put their promising skillsets together.