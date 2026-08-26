Collin Gillespie Calls Out 'Bad' Devin Booker Take

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie is behind Suns franchise icon Devin Booker no matter what.

After Suns Valley Podcast host Gabe Guerrero said on the Players Choice podcast that Booker "affects one part of the game very strong - scoring. He doesn't do that in defense and doesn't do that in playmaking to the level that it takes to take your team all the way. He can affect one phase of the game, not all three," Gillespie responded by calling it a "bad take" on X.

The Suns have always been high on Booker's playmaking, as well as his defense as of late, and coach Jordan Ott credited him specifically for Phoenix's quick turnaround in the 2025-26 season.

"We've got the right superstar," Ott said of Booker before a game against the Bucks on March 10 (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "We've talked about that a lot this year. He's just about the right things not only as a human, but as a player. Offensively, he'll move the ball. He wants bodies to move, always wants to make the right play. Defensively, he plays hard every night.

"When your top guy does that, it sets the tone. I think we've got a group of guys around him that's bought into playing hard knowing that's a skill in his league. Try to do it for 82 nights and to do it together. I think we have the right group led by our right superstar."

Booker has really elevated his playmaking the last three seasons, averaging 6.7 assists these past three years, and he ranked 13th in the NBA in potential assists with 12.3 and was tied for fifth with 77 secondary assists in the 2025-26 season (from Suns.com's Shane Young).

Devin Booker’s final stats as a driver and playmaker this year:



• 1,006 total drives, 5th most in the NBA

• 38% pass rate on those drives



• 785 potential assists and 12.3 per game, 13th among all qualified players.

• 1,053 total points generated by assists

• 77 secondary… — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 11, 2026

That's not even mentioning all of the career seasons players had around him last year in large part because of the gravity he creates, as Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, Jordan Goodwin, Oso Ighodaro and Jamaree Bouyea all averaged a career high in points.

There's still an argument to be made that Booker should have a true point guard next to him so he can revert back to his natural 2-guard position, but he is doing just fine creating for his teammates.

Gillespie, who re-signed with the Suns on a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason, could eventually be the answer at the starting point guard spot if the backcourt of Booker and Jalen Green doesn't end up working out, as both players are play off each other very well.

Devin Booker doesn’t need a “real PG” he simply needs Collin Gillespie in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/nWV2FRC74p — PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) April 29, 2026

It took some time, but it's clear now that Booker can make his teammates better, especially in Ott's system, and the Suns will continue to rely on his gravity to create opportunities in the 2026-27 season and see how it far it takes them.