Here's Every Suns Primetime Game This Season

PHOENIX -- Even after being one of the biggest surprises in the NBA last season, the Phoenix Suns aren't set for many primetime games during the 2026-27 season.

Phoenix was scheduled for just nine primetime games, which ranks 20th in the NBA and is the same amount as the Suns played last season when they had much lower expectations.

The Suns' first primetime game also won't come until the new calendar year, meaning fans in Arizona will have to continue to watch the majority of contests on Arizona's Family.

When Are Suns' Primetime Matchups?

Here's the schedule for the Suns' nationally televised games:

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Denver Nuggets - 8:00 p.m. MST on NBC

Friday, Jan. 8 at Dallas Mavericks - 7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN

Monday, Feb. 8 vs. LA Lakers - 7:30 p.m. MST on Peacock

Monday, March 1 vs. Washington Wizards - 7:30 p.m. MST Peacock

Wednesday, March 17 at Lakers - 7:00 p.m. MST on ESPN

Tuesday, March 23 vs. OKC Thunder - 8:00 p.m. MST on NBC

Monday, March 29 at San Antonio Spurs - 6:30 p.m. MST on Peacock

Friday, April 2 vs. Nuggets - 7:00 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:00 p.m. MST on NBC

As can be seen above, the Suns will have three primetime games on NBC/Peacock, three exclusively on Peacock, two on ESPN and one on Amazon Prime.

The last five games on this list could be pivotal, as they are all within the last few weeks of the season and against conference opponents that could impact playoff seeding.

Before this stretch, however, the Suns can try to benefit from not having a lot of pressure and eyes on them, just as they did last season, so the low number of national games could end up being a good thing.

With that said, Phoenix made a statement in a lot of its primetime games last year, winning six of its first seven on national TV and finishing with a 6-3 record in them overall.

Collin Gillespie, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks had some of their best performances in these games when the lights were the brightest, which could bode well for the Suns if they're able to carry it over to this season and in these final key matchups.

Having a low number of primetime games could end up being a positive for the Suns, but they can make their case for more if they can keep up or improve their high level of play in the 2026-27 season.