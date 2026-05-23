Former Suns Fan Favorite Suffers Heartbreaking Injury Overseas

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Bol Bol suffered a potentially career-altering injury while playing overseas in the Phillipines.

After stepping awkwardly while driving to the basket, Bol fell awkwardly and was later diagnosed with a partial torn Achilles.

The injury could potentially be worse as Spin Zone's Homer Sayson wrote: "The 7'3 import is bound for New York to undergo surgery on what is now believed to be 'a full tear' on his left Achilles. a separate source revealed."

Bol Bol suffered a partial torn Achilles after an awkward step driving to the basket



Hoping for a speedy recovery 💔



(via @jonasterradoINQ, @HomerSayson) pic.twitter.com/NOlVuczZcx — Overtime (@overtime) May 22, 2026

At 7-foot-3 and 26-years-old, this injury could make it very difficult for Bol to return to the NBA in the future.

If it is a full tear, Bol could be sidelined nine-to-12 months or even longer as he recovers.

Bol had been dominating for the TNT Tropang 5G in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), averaging 37.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks across 15 games before the injury.

The injury occurred in Game 2 of the semifinals against Meralco at the Mall of Asia Arena and TNT would go on to lose the game 87-76 after Bol went down.

"It will greatly affect our chances," said TNT coach Chot Reyes after losing Bol about making it to the Finals.

The team is now considering replacing Bol with former Phoenix Suns first-round pick Marquese Chriss.

Looking Back at Bol Bol's Time With Suns

Bol went unsigned this season after spending the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Suns, where he averaged 5.9 points in 79 games played.

At 7-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Bol always had a very unique skillset with his ability to shoot the ball and would have a highlight-worthy play in almost every game he played big minutes in.

Kevin Durant was a big fan of Bol's when they played together in Phoenix.

"I'm just blown away at how hard he works, how much he cares, how much he wants to go out there and play well, how great of a teammate he is," Durant said of Bol after he scored 25 points for the Suns on Feb. 8, 2025.

"I always want to make sure (when) I'm talking to you guys, I want to highlight that about him, because not a lot of people talk about that inside of his game. They only talk about seven feet, and you can play and you're an athletic scorer, but it's like a lot of stuff. Intangibles of the game gets overlooked when it comes to guys like that, so I want to make sure I highlight that as much as possible.”

Bol Bol put in WORK in the Suns' victory!



💪 25 PTS

💪 2 BLK

💪 5 3PM



A new season high in PTS for the PHX center. pic.twitter.com/Y6bk1BF4xd — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2025

Now, Bol will have a long road of recovery ahead of him and try to make it back to the NBA.