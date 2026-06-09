Heres Exactly What Type of Player Suns Should Target in 2026 NBA Draft

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns currently only have the No. 47 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, but do have options on what they can do.

Phoenix could elect to move up in the draft, whether it be a better pick in the second round or all the way into the first round, as it has shown to be willing to make draft-day trades in the past couple years.

Conversely, the Suns could end up trading out of the draft completely if they get a good offer for the pick.

The Suns will also have to decide if they want to sign their draft pick to a two-way or standard contract, as they will more likely than not end up being tight on room for standard roster slots with 11 of 15 spots already filled for next year ahead of free agency.

Here's a look at what kind of player the Suns could look to select in the draft:

Who Suns Should Target in 2026 NBA Draft

Due to NIL, there will be a lot more experienced players to choose from in the second round as several younger players elect to go back to school.

According to HoopsHype, these are the prospects Phoenix has worked out so far:

Baba Miller (PF, Cincinnati, 22-122)

Ryan Conwell (PG, Louisville, 21-358)

Jaden Bradley (PG, Arizona, 22-268)

Keyshawn Hall (SF, Auburn, 23-60)

Bryce Hopkins (PF, St. John's, 22-275)

Jaden Henley (SF, Grand Canyon, 22-45)

DJ Armstrong (SG, UMBC)

Miles Barnstable (PG, Tulsa)

Tre Donaldson (PG, Miami, 22-180)

Derrian Ford (SG, Temple, 22-207)

Sam Hoiberg (PG, Nebraska, 23-79)

Tramon Mark (SG, Texas, 24-251)

Robert McCray (PG, Florida St, 23-255)

Kashie Natt (SG, Sam Houston St, 23-120)

Grant Newell (SF, Western Kentucky, 23-268)

Shammah Scott (PG, Akron)

Corey Stephenson (SF, FIU, 22-34)

As mentioned above, the common theme of these players is that they are all older, which bodes well for the Suns' current group, which has a good mix of youth and experience around Devin Booker.

There isn't a position in particular that makes more sense than another at this point, as the Suns' draft pick could have a really tough path to playing time, just as we saw with Koby Brea, who was picked No. 41 last summer, this season.

Phoenix instead needs to trust its scouting, which it has done recently, and try to get the best player available whether it be with its original pick or trading up.

The Suns have had more success in drafting forwards, such as Toumani Camara, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming as of late, so this might be the path they continue to follow.

Whatever the Suns do, an experienced player regardless of position who they feel fits the culture of the group and has at least one NBA-ready skill seems like the way to go once again in the draft.