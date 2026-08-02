Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Announces First-Ever Book

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has accomplished much in his NBA career and off the court as well.

We can now add a new milestone to his resume: Author.

Booker is teaming up with book publisher Rizzoli to release Devin Booker, In My Shoes: Hardwood to Concrete — which is set to tell the "untold story" of Booker's process in creating his first Nike signature shoe.

The release date is set for September 8, according to the official website.

The Book 1's first debuted in 2024 while Booker is already on the second iteration of his signature shoe. Specifically with Nike, Booker is one of five active NBA players to have a signature shoe line.

Booker's always been a massive sneakerhead, which has been reflected in the numerous colorways he's released since the shoe first debuted.

"Booker pulls back the curtains on his personal journey and early obsession with sneakers, from childhood sketches of his ideal footwear and early aspirations with Nike to become a distinguished Nike signature athlete alongside legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James," the book's bio reads.

"At the heart of the story is the creation of the Book 1, a shoe that redefines performance and style, merging basketball legacy with streetwear influence."

Booker is entering his 12th season in the NBA, all with Phoenix. He has etched himself as a franchise legend and is set to become one of the most impactful athletes in Arizona sports once the dust settles on his career.

More about the book from Rizzoli:

"Packed with behind-the-scenes sketches and images of the Book 1 colorways, including the initial 'Chapter One,' to various 'PEs' (Player Exclusive) iterations like 'Air Max 95 Neon,' 'Desert Camo,' 'Valley,' and 'Moss Point,' as well as design inspirations and collaborations with icons in the worlds of art and design including Tom Sachs, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Futura, and Mister Cartoon, to advertising campaigns, sneaker editorials, and never-before-seen photography, this book is both a tribute to the history of signature sneakers and a blueprint for their future.

"With insights and anecdotes from Booker himself, this one-of-a-kind volume explores how one shoe can become a cultural symbol—of sport, of style, and of self-expression. This is the ultimate book for basketball fans, sneakerheads, and anyone who understands that a sneaker is never just a sneaker."

It's been really cool to see Booker's off-court persona shine through his shoes and his involvement with Nike. This should be another opportunity for fans to explore those depths of Booker, too.