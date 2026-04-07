Kevin Durant Didn't Mince Words on Suns Return

PHOENIX — The buzz around the Valley tonight is centered around the Phoenix Suns' primetime battle against the Houston Rockets, but more particularly the return of Kevin Durant.

It was just a few years ago where Durant landed in Phoenix with hopes of bringing that coveted franchise first NBA Finals title home. Though the Slim Reaper ultimately had some great moments, the Suns underwhelmed during his tenure.

This summer brought a change of scenery for both sides after Durant was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 10 pick, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Both teams feel as if they got a strong return, and ahead of tonight, Durant got honest on his feelings towards Phoenix:

“There’s not much sentimental value between me and this place,” Durant said at shootaround earlier today (h/t Arizona Sports). “It’s a great place to live, I definitely loved living here. But I was only here for a short amount of time.”

Durant has never been shy about his reaction to the trade. It's well documented he wasn't a fan of the Suns trying to trade him without his knowledge at last year's trade deadline while he was fairly vocal about his displeasure with some fans on his way out.

That was over the summer, though even months ago when Durant drilled a game-winner of Phoenix back in Houston, he managed to throw some shade at the organization.

Yet it wasn't far ago when Durant was adamant the wanted to see his jersey retired among the Suns' greats, and when evaluating his tenure in the desert, Durant believes he didn't make his mark.

“There’s nothing really big or significant,” Durant continued. “I wasn’t here long enough to really feel like I left a mark here. And that’s unfortunate because I want to leave marks everywhere I go. But it is what it is, you move on and appreciate the time spent.”

He then admitted he was sour after the trade initially happened — though time ultimately heals all, according to Durant.

"I'm pretty much over it. At the time, it was tough to take. A place I wanted to be. I wanted to keep building, but it's the business of the league and it's the business of basketball. You're not going to be in the same place all the time. It is what it is. Yeah, I was sour early on, but I think I've gotten over it. Time heals all. Just move on," he said (h/t Duane Rankin).

We'll see what the crowd reaction is for Durant tonight, though if it's anything as expected, Durant's sure to get some his prior comments reciprocated back to him.