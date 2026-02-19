Suns GM Explains What Sparked Phoenix's Surprising Turnaround

PHOENIX -- Things can turn around fast in the NBA, and this season's Phoenix Suns team is a prime example of this.

After trading away Kevin Durant and waiving Bradley Beal in the offseason after a disappointing last two seasons, the Suns have taken a huge step forward and exceeded all preseason expectations under a new general manager in Brian Gregory and coach in Jordan Ott.

Phoenix sits at 32-23 on the year despite several injuries as it gears up for its final stretch of the season coming out of the All-Star break.

"Last spring, in the preseason right before the first game, we talked about creating a new identity

and creating a culture based on toughness and grit and unselfishness," Gregory told reporters Wednesday (h/t Suns.com's Shane Young).

"We made the decision and talked about it openly that our success wasn't solely going to be defined by wins and losses, but more importantly, by building the daily habits and behaviors that are going to drive those characteristics and hopefully define our team.

"I think they're in a good place. I think we've made progress in all of those areas. I think our fans, our great community in Phoenix, and maybe even (the media) can feel it a bit. We've made the changes. We're moving in the right direction. I like the spot that we're in.

Suns Know There Is Still Work To Be Done

Although the Suns are off to a good start this year, they are not getting complacent or comfortable with where they are at.

"The one thing is, with this league, it is fragile. I mentioned it before, things turn quickly in this

league," Gregory said. "So what we need to do is not be satisfied. To keep driving, keep pushing how we're going to play, what our team looks like, from on the court to our engagement with the fans and their work in the community.

"All of those things are critical that we not only continue, but now we push it even further and try to grow in those areas. Because our key is not just to build it, but build it to the point where it can be sustained. We're getting there - we're not there yet. So it's really important that we don't lose sight of our pursuit of where we want to get to. And I think that's been a key component to where we're at, at this particular stage of the season."

The players have played a big part in shaping the culture, and they have also really bought into the new identity and coaching style from Ott, who Gregory said "has done a tremendous job."

With all Phoenix has done so far, Gregory recognizes how important of a stepping stone it can be.

"To see our competitive level and the joy that our players play the game with, that's rewarding," Gregory said. "Because I know that those are the framework for what can build successful teams and teams that challenge for championships, and teams that continue to improve.

"That daily grind is fun to be a part of, not always easy. And like I said, in this league, there are going to be some nights that are deemed a failure in terms of wins and losses, but keeping our eye on where we want to get to and how we want to get to has been very rewarding."

