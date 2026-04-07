Suns Know Kevin Durant's Return Will Be Must-See TV

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant's return to Mortgage Matchup Arena, the first time he'll play against the Phoenix Suns here in the desert since being traded over the summer, is set to be must-see television.

That's not just the opinion of fans, media or outsiders — the team itself knows what's in store for tonight's primetime battle, set for 8:00 PM AZ time.

"It's going to be a high energy game. Obviously a lot of history there. I'm excited for it," Devin Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin). "It'll be a good test for us. Front end of a back-to-back. We just want to come out, like I've been saying, play the right style of basketball this time of the year."

Durant hit a game-winning shot over Phoenix in their prior matchup, which was followed by some choice words from the former Suns forward.

“It feels good to play against a team that booted you out of the building and scapegoated you for all the problems that they had and it hurt because I put all my effort, love and care towards the Suns and Phoenix area and Arizona in general, but that’s just the business,” Durant said.

Durant played for 2.5 seasons in Phoenix and ultimately failed to deliver on the championship expectations that followed. While he wasn't the sole reason the Suns couldn't make a deep run in the postseason, the disconnect was enough to warrant a trade to Houston.

"I can't speak for all the outside stuff that's going to happen. I don't know what the crowd reaction is going to be. All the other stuff that's going to come with it," Grayson Allen said.

"He's playing well this year. Really well, as usual. So it'll be a good tough game against a good team and a nice playoff test. It should be a good environment."

In return, the Suns got back the No. 10 pick (Khaman Maluach), Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Brooks has been a key piece to Phoenix's surprise start while Green has showed flashes of the star he can be with Maluach beginning his development as a dominant rim protector.

It's a trade both sides would certainly make again, as Houston clinched a top six playoff spot with Durant leading the team in scoring at 25.9 points per game.

"It'll be a great environment. JG (Jalen Green) first game against Houston. Should be a good one. It's another test for us on making this journey to the playoffs," Brooks said of tonight's battle.

Expect a madhouse.