Suns Star Named Surprise Participant in NBA 3-Point Contest

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have an unexpected participant in the 2026 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend on Feb. 14.

The NBA announced today that Suns star Devin Booker, who will also be playing in his fifth All-Star Game and won the 3-point contest in 2018, will be among eight players competing in the 3-point contest.

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Kon Knueppel (Hornets), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Bobby Portis Jr. (Bucks) and Norman Powell (Heat) are the other seven participants.

Why Devin Booker Was a Surprise Selection

Booker makes the contest despite shooting a career-low 30.7% from 3-point range this season, which is by far the lowest of any of the other participants (next closest is Mitchell at 37.9%), other than Lillard, who is out for the year after tearing his Achilles last season.

It would have seemed more likely for the Suns to be represented by Collin Gillespie (42.6% from 3), Royce O'Neale (40.6%) or Grayson Allen (36.9%) in the contest, but the nod goes to Booker, who will be making his fifth appearance in the event.

Still, Booker will give Suns fans plenty to cheer about in the contest, as he will be the first Suns player to compete in it since himself in 2020.

Here's more on Booker's selection from the Suns:

