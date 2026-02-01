Devin Booker Named 2026 NBA All-Star Reserve

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has been selected to his fifth NBA All-Star Game after getting voted in as a reserve by the coaches today.

This is the third time Booker has been voted in by the coaches, as the other two times he was an injury replacement.

"The coaches get to vote on the reserves, which is a good thing, because we see how coaches prepare for him, especially this season, the amount of bodies that he's seen time and time again," Suns coach Jordan Ott said before Phoenix's game against the Clippers today.

"The impact he has on the court, in the locker room, on our entire city, organization, not enough good things to say when we have a superstar that does all the things that no one sees and does all the stuff on the court. We're glad he's in there, and he deserves to be in there. I'm glad he's recognized by the coaches, which is the group that you want to be. Players and coaches you want to be respected by, he obviously has that."

Booker was not voted into the All-Star Game last year after being previously selected for the game in 2020, 2021 (missed due to injury), 2022 and 2024.

⭐️ 5x ALL-STAR: DEVIN BOOKER ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vTgdVerBPa — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2026

Here is the full list of the Western Conference reserves, joining the starters who were previously announced of Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokić:

Anthony Edwards, G, Timberwolves

Devin Booker, G, Suns

Kevin Durant, F, Rockets

LeBron James, F, Lakers

Deni Avdija, F, Trail Blazers

Chet Holmgren, F, Thunder

Jamal Murray, G, Nuggets

The Western Conference players honored as reserves for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kmAtdvGE6N — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2026

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was not named as an All-Star, despite some recent buzz for him to be named to his first All-Star Game after a huge last few games.

Now that the 12 players from both conferences have been announced, they will next be divided up into two USA teams and one world team with each team having eight players on it.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury or international replacements if needed, which could lead to Brooks making it.

NBA All-Star Weekend will be in Los Angeles from Feb. 13-15 with the game held on Feb. 15.

Evaluating Devin Booker's Season So Far

Booker will be out for the fifth-straight game tonight due to a right ankle sprain when the Suns host the Clippers.

However, he has been the biggest reason why the Suns have surpassed all preseason expectations and been fighting for a top-4 seed in the West with a 30-19 record on the season so far.

Booker, by his standards, has been having a bit of a down year statistically, averaging 25.4 points on .456/.313/.864 splits, 6.2 assists and 4.0 assists across 41 games.

His points per game and field-goal percentage are his lowest since the 2017-18 season, while his 31.3% 3-point percentage is a career low.

With that said, Booker's numbers are still among the best in the league, and he has been having one of his best defensive seasons of his career, while his gravity and the ability to set up his teammates for success offensively has led to the Suns being perhaps the biggest surprise team in the NBA.

"He's able to create that first domino so many times and make the right play," Ott said of Booker a week ago. "Talked about it all year, his ability to get off of it at the perfect time. Have a feel for the game, have a feel for his teammates, is unmatched and unlike anything like I've been around."

Now, Booker has been officially rewarded for his efforts this season and the Suns will be represented in Los Angeles in a couple weeks.

