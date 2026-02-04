Suns React to Collin Gillespie's Career Night vs Trail Blazers

PHOENIX -- Things weren't looking too bright for the Phoenix Suns early in last night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, as they found themselves down 19 points with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

After this moment, something clicked for the Suns, who were once again without Devin Booker and Jalen Green due to injury, as Phoenix (31-20) would go onto win 130-125 even with reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Dillon Brooks only going 3-of-16 from the field and scoring 0 points after the first quarter.

Collin Gillespie led the charge for the Suns with a new career-high 30 points to go along with 10 assists and three steals. He also tied his career high with eight 3-pointers.

"We got down early. So just try to find a way to battle back," Gillespie said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "They were in a drop coverage so we were just kind of taking what they were giving us."

Collin Gillespie was swishin' and dishin' in PHX's W!



☀️ 30 PTS (career-high)

☀️ 10 AST

☀️ 8 3PM (ties career-high)

☀️ 3 STL



He's just the fifth player in @Suns franchise history to total 30+ PTS, 10+ AST and 5+ 3PM in a game! pic.twitter.com/nN8a5BOLEw — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2026

Collin Gillespie Fuels Suns to Massive Comeback

Gillespie brought the energy for the Suns on both sides of the ball, jawing back and forth all night long with the Blazers (23-28), who have now lost six games in a row.

"It was special," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said of Gillespie (via Rankin). "Career high. He's been a dawg the whole year. He's been playing every possession offensively and defensively. Setting us up on the offensive end. He got a little emotional, he was talking a little trash. It's great to see him play like that and knock down shots."

Gillespie's strong play also led to big nights from Grayson Allen (24 points), Mark Williams (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Jordan Goodwin (16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals), as he sparked the effort level for the rest of the team.

"Dawg. He brings it every day," Goodwin said of Gillespie. "Every night, he brings it on both sides of the ball. He's special, he's a hooper, we all know what he can do, and tonight he had it going."

Williams and Oso Ighodaro played the two-man game well and set great screens throughout the night to open up Gillespie, as Phoenix finished 20-for-41 (48.8%) from 3 as a team for the game.

"It's how quick you make decisions," Gillespie said. "If I get off it, like Oso makes really quick decisions to get me the ball back. Mark s making really good decisions to get me the ball back. Either playing in the pocket, getting the 3 up, especially if they're in drop or not attached to my body.

"Credit to my teammates and the bigs for setting really good screens and getting me the ball in good pockets."

The Suns are back in action Thursday night at home against the Golden State Warriors (27-24) in what will be their first matchup of a four-game homestand before the All-Star break.

Latest Phoenix Suns News