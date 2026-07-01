Suns Agree to Deal With Veteran Sharpshooter in 1st Free Agency Move

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have found their new sharpshooter off the bench after trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale for Miles Bridges this weekend.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on X:

Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option for the second season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rXhDalEdhF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Kennard, who led the league with a 47.8% 3-point percentage in 2025-26, had been linked to the Suns ever since the trade and now will look to add some huge spacing in the reserve unit.

This is Phoenix's first move in regards to an outside free agent after the Suns already agreed to new deals with their own free agents Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams.

In relation to Allen, Kennard is not the perfect replacement, as he averaged just 3.1 attempts from deep per game to Allen's 8.9 3-point attempts last season, but does have the second-best career 3-point percentage in NBA history at 44.2% over his nine NBA seasons.

The Suns will need Kennard to be much more aggressive in hunting his shot and evolve in other areas of his game, such as playmaking and defense, which Allen was able to do in Jordan Ott's system.

Kennard showed the ability late in the season and in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers last season that he can do more when asked to when L.A. was dealing with injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kennard's addition is essentially part of the Bridges trade, as Phoenix opened up enough money to sign him to the taxpayer mid-level exception by getting off Allen and O'Neale's salaries.

Gillespie, Goodwin and Kennard are now set to be Phoenix's top guards off the bench, while Jamaree Bouyea will provide additional depth after the Suns picked up his team option.

Phoenix has yet to decide what it will do with Haywood Highsmith, whose contract is not fully guaranteed next season, but if the Suns keep Highsmith, they would fill all 15 standard roster spots with the signing of Kennard.

This signing cannot be made official until July 6 at 9:00 a.m. MST.