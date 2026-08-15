Dillon Brooks Knows New Players Can Push Suns Even Higher

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is looking forward to how the team will continue to grow with its new additions in his second season in Phoenix after the Suns surprised everyone with a 45-37 record last season under first-year coach Jordan Ott.

The Suns looked to fortify their roster this offseason by extending Brooks and re-signing Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to long-term contracts, but also did some reshuffling when they traded away Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

The trade for Bridges also opened up cap space for Phoenix to sign Luke Kennard, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season and played with Brooks for a short time on the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Dillon Brooks Speaks on Suns' New Additions

Mar 17, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrate BrooksÕ game tying shot with 1.8 second remaining in regulation against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

At a media availability Friday, Brooks discussed what the Suns' new players are going to bring to the table.

"I think we added some shooting, some spacing with both of those guys, and then some athleticism as well," Brooks said of the additions of Bridges and Kennard. "We can interchange lineups. Miles helps that, acquiring him, and we get a little more youthful. So I'm excited. Can't wait to start."

Phoenix has room for improvement after being swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, and Brooks feels the new additions can help solve some of the problems they ran into at the end of the year.

"Guarding, being able to switch, and having that trust, they'll help that fix it up," Brooks said. "Having that shooting as well with Luke, and then he can play point - he was playing point a little bit in the playoffs too with the Lakers, so that's going to help us a lot with going in the playoffs, going in the series having that.

"I guess we wanted to get to the playoffs and we did, and we learned about ourselves. Even though we added two new guys, we're building like the second base of this transition ... Once we get started, getting that chemistry and getting that camaraderie going, I think they'll just fit right in and be able to do exactly what we did when me, (Jordan Goodwin), Royce (O'Neale) had all career years (last season). I feel like they're going to come in and be able to have that confidence and raise their role and be great at their role. "

Bridges could be the true X-factor of the team next season, as he can really raise the ceiling of the group if he assimilates seamlessly into the system and does what is asked for him after averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists with Charlotte last season.

Brooks is excited about the defensive duo he and Bridges can combine to be at the forward positions.

"That's why I really got skinny, so now I can just play the three spot instead of the four," Brooks said jokingly. "Nah, Miles is gonna be able to give us that size, the agility, and the athleticism to guard the fours. It's gonna make me be able to guard some of the wings and the guards, which I like, but it's interchangeable with me and Miles.

"I'm gonna challenge him to be able to guard guards and challenge him to be able to get out of his comfort zone to be able to make him better so he can guard any position, not only fours and threes, but guarding guys from Kawhi Leonard to De'Aaron Fox."

Phoenix also traded up to draft Arizona forward Koa Peat, who projects to be more of power forward, but has a similar post-up, mid-range game to Brooks and also plays very physical like Brooks.

"I don't have to work out with him to agree that he has the same, or very close game to me, and I'm glad that we drafted him because now he can get all the knowledge and the nooks and the crannies," Brooks said of Peat. "Maybe not the crazy, but the knowledge of the game that I have, but (he's) just more athletic, and that's gonna help him tremendously when he starts figuring out what his game is, and when we start getting in the gym and working."

Brooks, who quickly became a leader of the team, will play a major role in helping the new players fit in for years to come after signing his extension through the 2029-30 season last week.