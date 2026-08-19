Suns Offseason Awards: Best Deal, Move and More
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PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns set up general manager Brian Gregory and the rest of the front office in a pretty good spot this offseason after overachieving expectations with a 45-37 record last season.
Under Ott, Phoenix has already established a culture that players want to be in, which led to the Suns signing some pretty team-friendly deals this summer.
Here are our picks on some offseason superlatives so far:
Best Deal
Candidates: Dillon Brooks, (3 years, $73 million extension) Collin Gillespie (4 years, $48 million), Jordan Goodwin (3 years, $19 million), Luke Kennard (2 years, $12.4 million), Mark Williams (3 years, $38 million)
Gregory and the Suns couldn't have asked for better contracts this offseason as Phoenix was able to lock up the majority of its core long term and remain under the second apron even while paying Bradley Beal $19.4 million per year through the end of the 2029-30 season after waiving and stretching him last summer.
All of these contracts look good for the Suns, especially after Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin all had career years last season and were integral parts of Ott's system.
Of all the contracts, Gillespie and Goodwin were the two best value deals for what they bring to the table.
Gillespie gets the slight edge in this category just because of how many years his deal is for after he had such a big impact on winning in several games last season.
Winner: Collin Gillespie
Summer League MVP
Candidates: Rasheer Fleming, Khaman Maluach, Koa Peat
The Summer Suns showed up and showed out in Vegas last month with second-year players Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach and rookie Koa Peat all putting together impressive performances.
All three played well enough and potentially put themselves in a position to earn minutes depending if they can build off of it in training camp and preseason.
Maluach looked like the best player on the floor during Summer League, so he takes home the crown in this category after being one of the top players across the league in Vegas, averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in the four games he played in.
Winner: Khaman Maluach
Top Acquisition
Candidates: Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard, Pat Spencer
The Suns made a surprise splash and controversial trade for Miles Bridges to try to retool their team for next season, as they feel he can really play a big role in helping the team fill in gaps and improve next season.
Trading for Bridges also opened up the pathway to sign Luke Kennard, who will help to replace Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale's shooting after leading the league in 3-point percentage last season, but will need to be more aggressive with his shot on the Suns.
Pat Spencer was also a great and surprising pickup on a two-way deal for Phoenix after averaging 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes across 66 games played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
Bridges will likely have the biggest impact out of all these players, but because of what the Suns gave up for him, how he's viewed with his past domestic violence incidents, weird fit in the starting lineup and need for Phoenix to now extend him, Kennard is the top acquisition largely in part because of the favorable deal the Suns got him for even after he had a strong close to the year with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Winner: Luke Kennard
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Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!