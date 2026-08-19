Suns Offseason Awards: Best Deal, Move and More

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns set up general manager Brian Gregory and the rest of the front office in a pretty good spot this offseason after overachieving expectations with a 45-37 record last season.

Under Ott, Phoenix has already established a culture that players want to be in, which led to the Suns signing some pretty team-friendly deals this summer.

Here are our picks on some offseason superlatives so far:

Best Deal

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) celebrates a play with forward Dillon Brooks (3) and guard Collin Gillespie (12) against the Miami Heat in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Candidates: Dillon Brooks, (3 years, $73 million extension) Collin Gillespie (4 years, $48 million), Jordan Goodwin (3 years, $19 million), Luke Kennard (2 years, $12.4 million), Mark Williams (3 years, $38 million)

Gregory and the Suns couldn't have asked for better contracts this offseason as Phoenix was able to lock up the majority of its core long term and remain under the second apron even while paying Bradley Beal $19.4 million per year through the end of the 2029-30 season after waiving and stretching him last summer.

All of these contracts look good for the Suns, especially after Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin all had career years last season and were integral parts of Ott's system.

Of all the contracts, Gillespie and Goodwin were the two best value deals for what they bring to the table.

Gillespie gets the slight edge in this category just because of how many years his deal is for after he had such a big impact on winning in several games last season.

Winner: Collin Gillespie

Summer League MVP

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) and forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Candidates: Rasheer Fleming, Khaman Maluach, Koa Peat

The Summer Suns showed up and showed out in Vegas last month with second-year players Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach and rookie Koa Peat all putting together impressive performances.

All three played well enough and potentially put themselves in a position to earn minutes depending if they can build off of it in training camp and preseason.

Maluach looked like the best player on the floor during Summer League, so he takes home the crown in this category after being one of the top players across the league in Vegas, averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in the four games he played in.

Winner: Khaman Maluach

Top Acquisition

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) celebrates against the Houston Rockets in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Candidates: Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard, Pat Spencer

The Suns made a surprise splash and controversial trade for Miles Bridges to try to retool their team for next season, as they feel he can really play a big role in helping the team fill in gaps and improve next season.

Trading for Bridges also opened up the pathway to sign Luke Kennard, who will help to replace Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale's shooting after leading the league in 3-point percentage last season, but will need to be more aggressive with his shot on the Suns.

Pat Spencer was also a great and surprising pickup on a two-way deal for Phoenix after averaging 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes across 66 games played for the Golden State Warriors last season.

Bridges will likely have the biggest impact out of all these players, but because of what the Suns gave up for him, how he's viewed with his past domestic violence incidents, weird fit in the starting lineup and need for Phoenix to now extend him, Kennard is the top acquisition largely in part because of the favorable deal the Suns got him for even after he had a strong close to the year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Winner: Luke Kennard