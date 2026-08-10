Suns Could Have Massive Representation at Phoenix's 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend

PHOENIX -- The 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend will be headed to Phoenix from February 19-21 for the first time since 2009 and fourth time in history.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who made a strong impression in the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, has promised to make it a very memorable event, even saying on "The Pat McAfee Show he would potentially offer up $1 million to the winners of the 2027 slam dunk and 3-point contests, as well as $1 million going to charity in each event.

The 3-point contest could be one of the best in NBA history after Damian Lillard said he wanted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Suns guard Devin Booker to participate alongside him after he narrowly beat out Booker in last season's 3-point competition.

Next year’s 3-point contest is going to be special 🍿



[via @Dame_Lillard IG] pic.twitter.com/5oCWjpgGqj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2026

If the Suns want to leave their mark on Phoenix's All-Star weekend, here are their three top options for the major events:

Rising Stars Game

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) and forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns Most Likely to Make It: Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koa Peat

If the Suns give real playing time their young players this season, they have three prime candidates for the Rising Stars Game, which features rookies and sophomores could be loaded after a very strong 2026 NBA Draft class.

Fleming seems most likely to get real minutes early on, while Maluach could make his case for minutes very soon after a strong Summer League, so the Suns will hope they leave their marks well enough to potentially make the event.

It will be more difficult for Peat to make his case for this game with all the talented rookies coming into the league, but he could make a good impression for it if he earns minutes.

3-Point Contest

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) competes in the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns Who Could Participate: Devin Booker, Luke Kennard, Collin Gillespie

Booker appears to be a lock for this competition with it being in Phoenix, especially given how last season's event finished and with Lillard's proposal.

Kennard, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season, and Gillespie, who set the Suns' single-season record for made 3-pointers last year, also could make solid claims for a spot in this contest.

Dunk Contest

Koa Peat (left) with Suns GM Brian Gregory during an introductory news conference at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on June 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Suns Who Could Participate: Koa Peat, Jalen Green, Miles Bridges

Peat actually makes a lot of sense for the dunk contest, which has featured younger, lesser known players as of late, after being drafted by his hometown team with his 34.5-inch vertical that ranked sixth at the NBA combine.

Green and Bridges are the Suns' two highest flyers who have had some memorable dunks over their careers, so they also could be candidates to represent the Suns, although it might be difficult to try to convince them to participate.

All-Star Game

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4), forward Dillon Brooks (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) against the Houston Rockets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns Most Likely to Make It: Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green

If there's any All-Star Game Booker wants to make, it will be this one in Phoenix to represent the Suns in front of their fans, as he will look for his sixth All-Star selection.

Brooks had a lot of people vouching for him to be an All-Star last season after a breakout year, but did not get the nod. He would be a crowd favorite if he built off last year's success into a selection for the 2027 All-Star Game.

Green could be in line for a breakout year after his 2025-26 season was derailed by injuries, but he will have to make a very strong impression if he wants to make his first All-Star appearance.