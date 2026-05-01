Suns Prioritizing 1 Word Heading Into Offseason

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a few different options for what they can do this offseason after exceeding preseason expectations and making the playoffs with a 45-37 record.

However, the Suns were swept in the first round by the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder, showing they still have a ways to go to be among the elite in the NBA.

So what do the Suns want to do with the team this offseason?

Mat Ishbia, Brian Gregory Lay Out Offseason Plans

Suns general manager Brian Gregory speaks during his introductory news conference on May 6, 2025, in Phoenix. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory made it clear what their plans are over the summer in their end-of-season press conferences.

"I feel great about what we did this year, but at the same time, I want more, and we want more, and we're going to have more, and we're gonna keep building here in Phoenix. And so I feel really good about it. Our team did a lot of really great things this year, this summer, we're gonna focus on continuity, which we haven't had before. Same coach, lot of the same players, keep building and player development, it's gonna be a big part," Ishbia said.

"Our players are gonna get better. We have a young, ascending team where in the years past, we had players that were maybe on the decline. We have players that are getting better and are going to continue to get better, and they're going to be in here. They've already committed to the summer.

"We have a five-month summer. We're starting (now), and we're going to get better. And so I love our team. I believe in the team that we have. We won 45 games, made the playoffs, played against, you know, the best the defending champs, the best team in the NBA, and we competed. And with that being said, you know, we had the most injuries of any team in the league from games missed by starters, and we still won 45 games."

An underrated part of next season for the Suns will be having the same coach in place after cycling through four different in the past four seasons, as Phoenix feels confident in Jordan Ott moving forward after a very successful first year at the helm.

"The big focus is continuity. Having a year where we have the same coaching staff, most of the same players, and also a team where I think the players are going to get better," Ishbia said. "I think (Ott) wasn't hired until early June last year. And then we didn't make a lot of trades and drafts, I mean we didn't have our team together until July. And then, by August, September, we started getting together. We have five full months right now.

"I believe this team is good enough to compete, as long as we have continuity, player development, of course, let's have health go a little bit more our favor. Can we win more games? Can we win a playoff series? Can we continue to build in the direction of a championship program? That's what we're going to focus on.

"And so do we take calls about opportunistic trades and ideas? Of course, we do. However, our massive, massive lean is: I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up. We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

Even with what Ishbia said about wanting continuity, there were some glaring weaknesses and imbalances on the roster, especially concerning the lack of size, which led to Phoenix ranking 29th in the NBA in defensive rebounding.

It feels as if this is an area the Suns could address this summer, but Gregory seemed confident that player development could fix these issues, which signals the Suns are high on rookies Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming moving forward even though their minutes were very limited this season.

"I think our continuity is going to be a big, big positive for us. It'll be the first time since I've been here, coaches coming back, staff's coming back, players are coming back," Gregory said. "We're able to get in the gym with them in two weeks, instead of in July, all those different things.

"And in the offseason, during this time you go back and you start evaluating, is there needs? Is there things that we got to get better at? Can we get better internally in those areas? Are there pieces in place that just need to grow, develop, mature age, whatever the case might be, is there something we can do, coaching wise, that can make that impact as well? But as (Ishbia) said, we're always looking for ways to improve the roster, but right now, I think our emphasis is on the continuity, is on the internal development of our current players."

Important decisions need to be made for the Suns over the next few months, but it appears like they already made up their mind on stressing continuity and continuing to put in work together this offseason.