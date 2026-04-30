What Perfect Suns Offseason Would Look Like

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could go in a few different directions this offseason now that their 2025-26 season is over after they were swept in the first round by the Oklahhoma City Thunder.

This sweep showed the Suns have a ways to go if they want to be among the elite teams in the NBA, as there was a clear difference between them and the defending champs.

However, Phoenix did overachieve preseason expectations with a 45-37 record despite Jalen Green missing 50 games, Devin Booker out for 18 games, Dillon Brooks sidelined for 26, Grayson Allen out for 31 and Mark Williams missing 22 games.

This gives Phoenix something to build on, especially with it seeming like they finally found something in first-year coach Jordan Ott, but time is ticking to maximize Booker's prime, as he will be turning 30 in October.

So what should the Suns' moves be this offseason?

Prioritize Re-Signing These 2 Players

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) celebrates with Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These seven Suns players will be free agents this offseason:

Collin Gillespie

Mark Williams (restricted)

Jordan Goodwin

Amir Coffey

Jamaree Bouyea (team option)

Koby Brea (restricted)

Isaiah Livers (restricted)

Of these players, Gillespie and Goodwin should be priorities to re-sign, and the Suns will be able to if they want with them having Early-Bird Rights on both players, which gives them the ability to sign them for 175% of their previous salaries or up to 104.5% of the league average salary.

Gillespie and Goodwin both embodied exactly what the Suns wanted their identity to be, which is something Phoenix really valued and does not want to lose.

Williams is arguably the biggest name of these free agents, and we will talk about him more below, but after Gillespie and Goodwin, Brea and Bouyea are the other free agents the Suns should bring back.

Like last season, we don't expect the Suns to make any big splashes in free agency with them allocating the majority of their money to their own free agents.

Sign-And-Trade Mark Williams for Wing

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams had a disappointing end to the season after staying relatively healthy until March when a stress reaction in his left foot caused him to miss 15 games in the regular season and the entire first-round series against OKC.

Because of this and his past injury history, it's hard to know what Williams' market will be, but the Suns should try to sign-and-trade him for a rotational wing.

The Suns have to get bigger this offseason, which would be ironic trading away their starting center, but rookies Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming need to step into bigger roles beginning next season.

With that said, it wouldn't hurt to re-sign Williams to a small contract, but it would stunt the long-term development of Maluach, who needs to play more after being the No. 10 pick, unless Phoenix wanted to slide Oso Ighodaro to power forward.

Ideally, however, the Suns should trade Willliams for a bigger wing in the rotation to allow for more opportunities for Maluach.

Shop Veterans for Youth/Draft Picks

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only way the Suns are going to add impact players in the offseaon is via trade.

Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale once again seem like the most two likely players to be traded, especially after both had career seasons.

It remains to be seen if their value is high enough for the Suns to land an impact player or draft pick, as Allen had availability issues and O'Neale was inconsistent, but both proved to be quality veteran options.

The ideal return for one, the other or both would be a younger players or a pick(s), but there is also a conversation to be had if Phoenix should shop Dillon Brooks and/or Jalen Green.

Brooks and Green also showed to be key pieces for the Suns, but it's hard to see a path for Phoenix being an elite team with only marginal moves in the next few years.

The Suns should at least listen to offers on Brooks, who turned 30 in January, to see if there are any to set them up better for the future, while Green would only be traded for a star player if Phoenix wants to go that route.

It's unlikely the Suns moving off either one, as owner Mat Ishbia said "Dillon's not going anywhere" earlier this year and Brooks expressed the desire to retire a Sun after helping set the culture this year, but there's no reason not to listen to find out his value after a career season.

Ryan Dunn or Ighodaro could also be younger pieces attached to O'Neale or Allen to further entice teams to pull off a trade.

No matter what, the Suns need to pull off some trades this offseason to not have an unbalanced roster full of guards once again and continue to add younger players or players in their primes to fit in around Booker for the future.