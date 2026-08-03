Suns Wanted Steph Curry So Bad They Almost Traded Amar'e Stoudemire

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns wanted Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. Bad.

That's not quite a secret, as the Suns were looking to trade-up to draft the Davidson shooter — though they ultimately had to settle on Earl Clark with the fourteenth overall selection after Curry was taken seven spots ahead at No. 7 by the Golden State Warriors.

We've heard plenty of stories on how that draft night unfolded in the desert and how bad then-Suns executive Steve Kerr wanted Curry. The two ultimately united in Golden State in 2014 after Phoenix missed out on arguably the greatest shooter of all time.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the Suns wanted Curry so bad they were willing to include Amar'e Stoudemire in a trade package.

“They were obsessed with trading up to get him," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective (h/t Basketball Network).

"The Suns…I don’t know what pick they had. I think they ended up taking Earl Clark. They had the 14th pick, and they were trying like crazy to get up to No. 7. They were willing to trade Amar’e Stoudemire for him."

Stoudemire, at the time, was one of the league's best players. He was fresh off a All-NBA and All-Star season and averaged 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at just 26 years old.

As fate would have it, Stoudemire would opt out of his contract with Phoenix in the summer of 2010 before signing with the New York Knicks in free agency, reuniting with former Suns coach Mike D'Antoni in the process.

Stoudemire is a Suns legend, a Ring of Honor member, and was recently elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Amar’e’s election to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to the excellence he displayed throughout his amazing career,” said Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner, in a statement.

“His passion, charisma and relentless playing style captivated our fans and helped define an era of Suns basketball. This recognition reflects the lasting impact he has made on our organization, our community and the game of basketball.”

It's exciting to think how Phoenix's trajectory would have changed with Curry in the picture, especially after losing STAT just a couple of summers later anyways.

However, the "what if?" when it comes to Curry in a Suns uniform can be stashed away with plenty of other examples through the organization's time, especially since they're still in search of a coveted first NBA title.

It's clear the Suns were wanting to do whatever it took to land Curry, which included shipping away one of their top players.