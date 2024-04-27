Suns' Last Stand Resides in Game 4
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in imminent danger.
The 2023-24 season could wrap up for the Suns as soon as tomorrow night - and that would be the first time a season has ended in April for the franchise since 2019.
Simply put, the Suns are 48 minutes away from a fate that would place them in the same breath of the 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers, the late 90's Houston Rockets, and the 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets as some of the most disappointing teams in NBA history.
Yes, the Suns have their backs against a proverbial wall, but it's not over until the final buzzer sounds and Minnesota wins a fourth game in the series - and the sentiment was echoed that Phoenix truly has to lock in going into Game 4.
Here's star Bradley Beal elaborating on the approach Phoenix is taking going into game 4:
“Just one game at a time. Obviously, it is tough to beat a team that many times. Hell, they just did it and we did it in the regular season. You just take it a game at a time; obviously, it is the first to four. Hell, our backs are against the wall, can’t give in and can’t give up, got to continue to compete. We got a good one on Sunday. All you got to do is just give yourself a chance, give yourself a chance to go back to Minnesota. Just compete man, just compete your ass off, that is all we can ask for.”- Suns G Bradley Beal
Devin Booker reflected on the game and how it got away as well following another loss:
“Nah, I just think we got beat. That was a point of emphasis for us tonight going into the game: to stick together through adversity. The communication was there, we just didn’t execute.”- Suns G Devin Booker
Now, more than ever, the Suns have to stick together. They have to communicate, and they have to execute to take the series back to Minnesota.
They did several good things early on in Game 3 - they took a high volume of threes in quarter one, they attacked the rim like we haven't seen in some time. They got a myriad of Wolves players into foul trouble.
None of that mattered once Minnesota took a grip on the game shortly before halftime.
The Suns can't ease up tomorrow night - another showing akin to the first three games and the off-season will begin six weeks earlier than desired.