Should Suns Consider Lineup Change?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a few potential conundrums ahead of them going into Game 2 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
One of the most simple yet direct changes could be one in which coach Frank Vogel decides to give Eric Gordon's rotational minutes to Josh Okogie.
Okogie still managed to play in 60 games in the regular season, which was a drop off from 72 in the 2022-23 - but ultimately still saw a comparable amount of playing time.
Is now the right time to make such an audacious decision? The argument as to why Gordon should remain in the lineup, why Okogie may deserve a shot, and the ultimate verdict will follow.
Why Gordon Deserves Benefit of Doubt
Yes, Gordon is 11-for-51 from three dating back to March 25.
Yes, Gordon has struggled in spurts defensively.
Yes, he has felt out-of-rhythm for much of the last month - and has only seen one of his 11 20-point performances in 2023-24 since the all-star break.
At the end of the day, he has invaluable playoff experience (61 games) under his belt.
He has long been seen as an x-factor according to many including us.
He can be schemed around defensively and doesn't profile as much of a liability on that end as some other rotational players in this series.
Sometimes, it's best to just see through what you started with - and Vogel sticking with Gordon could very well be the right decision here.
Case For Okogie
The two cases for Okogie to get more playing time are abundantly clear - his defensive prowess and knowledge of Anthony Edwards.
Those two tidbits could be considered correlating factors, but both are quite valid.
The Georgia Tech product could be Vogel's perfect counter to Edwards and his reign of dominance in Game 1.
Okogie is elite at navigating screens, playing physical at the POA without fouling at an obsence rate, and is extremely valuable as a rebounder in a series where the Suns might need every board they can get.
He also played with Edwards from 2020-22 and could presumably be more personally familiar with his tendencies and such that could go beyond a film session.
The downside, obviously, is his very streaky three-point shooting - which could ultimately make it easier for Minnesota to guard Phoenix in a vacuum.
However, in the context of this matchup, Okogie could be seen as an ultimate positive.
Okogie is relentless off of the ball as a screener and cutter, along with bringing immense value as a rebounder on the offensive side of the ball much akin to the other end.
The Verdict: Stick With Gordon for Now
While Okogie could be a tantalizing option in the interim, it feels like Gordon should get another chance to have a get-right game despite a month of struggles.
Gordon is a player that was brought in under the understanding that he can be an inconsistent shooter - but his high-end ability as a player can incessantly raise the ceiling of the Suns in this playoff run.
A different discussion could be had if Gordon struggles and Phoenix falls behind 2-0. For now, the Suns should bank on Gordon having a bounce-back performance in a huge way.