Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups to Be Released From Federal Custody on Thursday
Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into an illegal sports gambling ring, while Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI on Thursday for allegedly taking part in mafia-influenced illegal poker games. Both were put on immediate leave by the NBA.
On Thursday evening, News 6 WKMG reporter Mike Valente shared that Rozier would be released from federal custody after he put his $6 million home in Florida up for collateral for bond. Additionally, Rozier must surrender his passport.
Valente also reported that Rozier showed up to court on Thursday handcuffed and with shackles on his ankles all while wearing a Hornets hoodie. He played in Charlotte from 2019-24.
Billups was arraigned in Portland on Thursday, and he is also expected to be released, Rose Garden Report's Sean Highkin reported. Similarly to Rozier, Billups must surrender his passport. He will not be allowed to engage in any gambling activities, have firearms or travel—aside from traveling to New York for his trial.
Rozier's arrest stemmed from him allegedly having “access to private information known by NBA players or NBA coaches” and providing that information to co-conspirators for a fee or share of profits. He's been under investigation by federal prosecutors since January for alleged ties to an illegal sports betting scheme. You can read a whole timeline regarding Rozier's allegations here.
The case involving Billups revolves around rigged poker games. According to FBI director Kash Patel and the Justice Department, four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the scheme: the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. They say the perpetrators used poker chip tray analyzers, special contact lenses or eyeglasses, and an X-ray table to dupe players out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—and that Billups and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were in on the scheme. Jones was charged on Thursday for an illegal gambling case as well.