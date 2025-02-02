Aaron Wiggins, Dominant First Half Fuel 144-110 Win Over Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Sacramento Kings 144-110 Saturday night, putting up its most single-game points of the season. Aaron Wiggins registered a career-high 41 points on 16-for-30 shooting and a career-high 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. The fourth-year wing had a game-high +31 plus-minus.
Oklahoma City dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Kings by 22 points for an 82-55 halftime lead — also its most points in a half all season. The team shot 32-for-52 overall and 11-for-17 from downtown across the first two quarters.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 29 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in three quarters of play. He committed four turnovers and shot 1-for-6 on 3-pointers.
Isaiah Hartenstein racked up 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 14 rebounds and six assists. Luguentz Dort scored 20 points on 6-for-10 outside shooting, adding eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kenrich Williams registered an efficient 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.
Statistic
Thunder
Kings
Points
144
110
2-Pointers
38-for-61
29-for-56
3-Pointers
19-for-46
11-for-44
Free Throws
11-for-16
19-for-26
Turnovers
11
7
Offensive Rebounds
20
9
Oklahoma City started Gilgeous-Alexander, Hartenstein, Dort, Cason Wallace and Wiggins.
Sacramento started De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.
Monk racked up six 2-point makes, including four at the rim, and assisted Sabonis for an and-one layup in the game's first six minutes. The Kings shot 11-for-16 inside the arc during the first quarter but 2-for-10 from deep.
Gilgeous-Alexander fueled the Thunder's early offense with two mid-range jumpers, an and-one floater and a layup. He also found Hartenstein for a layup and floater — the big man produced eight points and five rebounds before checking out midway through the frame. Oklahoma City led 36-31 after 12 minutes thanks to a last-second Gilgeous-Alexander triple.
Wiggins made a cross-court pass for a Dort 3-pointer to start the second quarter and reached 11 points on a jab-step three over Isaac Jones. He then received a well-located pass from Hartenstein on a dive cut for a wide-open dunk. Wiggins scored 19 points on 12 shots in the first two quarters.
The Thunder traded baskets with the Kings after the break. Sacramento scored on its first three third-quarter possessions before Kenrich Williams picked up three quick assisted field goals, including a catch-and-shoot triple.
Wiggins made acrobatic putbacks on two straight possessions midway through the frame. He rebounded a Dieng 3-point miss for a behind-the-head finish and tipped in a missed Gilgeous-Alexander pull-up jumper. Oklahoma City's All-Star starter continued the momentum by blocking Monk's dunk attempt and converting a coast-to-coast layup.
Sacramento scored its first bench points of the night on a Kevin Huerter 3-pointer — with three and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Thunder plays a rematch of the 2024 NBA Cup Final at home against the Milwaukee Bucks this Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. CST.
