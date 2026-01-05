Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Loss vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder were matched up with the Phoenix Suns for the third time this season. The book end matchups were almost mirror images of one another. The Suns took the Oklahoma City Thunder into clutch time for the second time in three tries with their only blemish being that middle game in the knockout stage of the NBA Cup which got out of hand in the Paycom Center.

Tonight, each team brought it on the defensive end with buckets hard to come by. Some difficult shot making from Phoenix mixed with their average to below average 3 point shooters stepping up more often from downtown than the Bricktown Ballers' did, led to a tie game, 100 all at the two minute mark in the final frame.

The two played even past that point, with Jalen Williams tying the game at the eight second mark with a beautiful low post mid-range jumper. Devin Booker came down to knock in a triple with 0.7 seconds left over Alex Caruso to win the game for Phoenix.

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

1. Sometimes You Get Burned

The Oklahoma City Thunder have stuck to their defensive identity under Mark Daigneault. They leave corner shooters open to swarm the paint and force the top scorers on the othersize to play in a crowd with timely double teams. Often times, that leads to bad or at least shaky 3-point shooters all alone in the corners to live and die with the results instead of the top scorers getting easy matchups.

It has led to the Thunder putting up a historic defensive unit the past few seasons, leading the league in defensive rating and routinely finishing in the top ten.

However, there are games –– or series –– where those preferred shooters beat you. Tonight, that was the case as Jordan Goodwin, a career 32% 3-point shooter, tossed in eight triples on 13 attempts this game from downtown. He was key for the Suns in gutting out this win.

2. The Suns Defense is Legit

Heading into the offseason, the Suns knew they had to enter a new era after the failed big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal flamed out. Now, only Booker remains, but the Suns front office deserves credit for quickly retooling this roster and boasting one of the NBA's best defensive units.

They play with great physicality, they are disciplined on drivers and lead the NBA in steals generated per game.

Tonight, the Suns did just that, while only creating nine turnovers, the Oklahoma City Thunder struggled to get clean looks in the second half. Including down the stretch of this game in clutch time where Phoenix really buckled down.

Their defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was especially important tonight, limiting the Thunder superstar in a massive way as he was ineffective and labored to score in this game a rare sight for the reigning MVP.

3. Chet Holmgren continues to impress

Holmgren has put together a great week of basketball which continued on Sunday with 18 points, nine rebounds, a steal and three blocks. He was huge as a rim protector but also turned in some timely buckets such as his baseline turnaround over Goodwin in the final frame.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up this back-to-back set at home on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.