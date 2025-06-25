Multiple Reports Indicate OKC Thunder Could Make a Draft-Night Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first ever NBA title on Sunday night.
Two days later, the team celebrated in the streets of downtown OKC with thousands of fans, culminating the most successful season in franchise history. Now, just one day following the team's championship parade, the Thunder are reportedly already looking to improve their roster, or gain more assets.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, and Oklahoma City is reportedly interested in moving up in the draft.
After Jonathan Givony reported for ESPN on Tuesday that Sam Presti and company could be looking to move into the top 10, Yahoo's Tom Haberstroh reported similar intel on a recent podcast.
"On OKC, I wouldn't be surprised if they got, like, a top six pick in this draft," Haberstroh said. "They've got (Nikola) Topic, they've got the 15, the 24 and the 44, and if you flaunt that to that is looking to add more depth, and they don't love the top five or top six (prospects), (OKC) can move up from 15. They can move up even closer if they put Topic on the table. They can move into the top 10, theorhettically, without giving up a single player who played in the NBA Finals."
Topic was the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft after suffering a torn ACL leading up to the event. The Serbian playmaker was viewed as a potential top five selection before his injury, and could blossom into a solid rotation piece after spending his entire first season in the NBA recovering.
Another recent report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer noted that Oklahoma City and Sacramento could be working on a trade behind the scenes that would impact the first night of the draft.
According to Fischer and Stein's article, "multiple teams consulted Tuesday said they believe Sacramento has held talks aimed at setting up the acquisition of the No. 24 selection from Oklahoma City."
As of June 25 at 11 a.m., the Kings have zero first round picks, and are seemingly looking to trade into the top 30. For OKC, moving off one of the team's three draft picks after winning an NBA title with a roster that could still be completely in tact next season, the Thunder may not have room to add three more young players to the roster.
