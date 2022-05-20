NBA Combine Climbers: Jalen Williams

The combine is a great way to improve stock ahead of the draft.

During the several day period that the NBA Draft Combine spans, prospects will naturally improve or worsen their stock.

While there’s still over a month for teams to bring players in for workouts and interviews, some of the guys projected in the second round or undrafted need an event like this to earn those invites.

While the stars near the top of the draft typically opt out of most events at the combine, the guys that need to make their name known compete at all levels.

One prospect who has potentially improved his draft stock this week is Jalen Williams.

A three-year college player, Williams was a standout at Santa Clara. When he finished last season, the 6-foot-6 wing was projected to go in the second round.

Now, he’s starting to gain interest as a potential first rounder. For a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder with the final pick in the first round, Williams could be a fit.

His measurables came back very solid, proving he’s got the intangibles and an ideal NBA frame. Additionally, his showing in drills to this point has been great.

All eyes will be on Williams on Friday as he competes in 5-on-5 action. If he plays well in that type of setting against his peers in this class, he’ll certainly get a ton of interest from teams over the next month.

Although he’s 21 years old, Williams projects to be one of the quickest risers in the 2022 NBA Draft. While some players fall in the month leading up to it, he’s done nothing but climb thus far.

In his junior season at Santa Clara, Williams averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 39.6% from deep.

