NBA Draft Lottery: Thunder Land Pick No. 6

When the results of the NBA Draft Lottery were announced, the Oklahoma City Thunder landed the sixth overall pick.

Coming into the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the OKC Thunder had the fourth-best odds of any team. They also had the potential to earn the Rockets' lottery pick if it landed at No. 5 overall.

However, luck wasn't on Thunder GM Sam Presti's side. The Thunder landed at pick No. 6 overall, while Houston's pick fell inside the top four, meaning they retain it. Instead, OKC will get Miami's pick at No. 18 overall in July's draft.

READ MORE:

SI Thunder NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

Thunder Draft: Options at No. 16/18 Overall

Thunder Draft: Top prospects outside the top five

With this in mind, the Thunder still have six total picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, three of which will be in the first round.

Those first rounders will be at No. 6, No. 16 and No. 18 overall. With that in mind, if OKC wants to trade up, they certainly have the assets to do so.