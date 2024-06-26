NBA Draft: Three Realistic Draft Targets for the OKC Thunder at Pick No. 12
Heading into Wednesday night's NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 12 overall selection, giving Sam Presti and company the opportunity to add another talented prospect.
While there has been plenty of speculation that OKC may be interested in moving up in the lottery or trading back to pick up more draft assets, there is also a strong chance that the Thunder remain at pick No. 12.
If Oklahoma City does elect to stick and pick at their current spot, the organization should still be able to grab a talented player with a skill set that will can the Thunder's roster.
Here are three realistic targets for Presti and company at No. 12.
Cody Williams
This selection may seem obvious, but in addition to being the younger brother of OKC standout Jalen Williams, Cody Williams play style would make him a good fit in the Modern Frontier.
As a true freshman at Colorado, the younger Williams brother averaged 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range.
The Perry (AZ) product dealt with injuries during his lone year in Boulder, CO, but was still able to show enough of his skill set to give NBA scouts optimism that Williams could turn into a coveted role player on the wing.
A former 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, Williams was the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle. At the NBA Combine, the Buffaloes' standout measured well over 6-foot-6 and 178 pounds without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-1 wingspan.
While Williams' height, length and perimeter shooting ability would make him a good fit in Mark Daigneault's system, there have been concerns about the former 5-star prospect's skinny frame.
Additionally, Williams' has a wide range of outcomes on draft night and could be off the board before the Thunder even get a chance to select the talented wing.
Tidjane Salaun
After seeing Presti and company select Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski and most recently Ousmane Dieng in the first round, Tidjane Salaun may seem like a familiar upside swing for OKC fans.
In 33 games this season with Cholet, a professional team in France's top basketball league, the talented forward averaged nine points, four rebounds, one assist and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 37.3% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc.
Despite having lackluster stats, Salaun's size, athleticism and potential to grow as a shooter are tantalizing to NBA teams and could excite front offices enough to take the French wing in the top 10.
At the NBA Combine, Salaun measured at nearly 6-foot-9 and over 217 pounds without shoes in addition to having a wingspan stretching seven feet and one and a half inches. With exceptional size and length, it would not be surprising to see Presti select Salaun at No. 12 if the young prospect is still available.
While Salaun wouldn't make much of an impact early in his career, he could develop into a key role player for the Thunder after working with Chip Engelland and getting more experience on the court.
DaRon Holmes II
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II is one of the most intriguing draft targets for the Thunder.
With a good blend of collegiate production, size and specific skills to address some of the gaps in Oklahoma City's roster, Holmes seems to meet all the criteria for a Presti draft target.
Measuring just a quarter of an inch under 6-foot-9 and over 236 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine, Holmes has the height and stature to play the power forward role in OKC. Additionally, the Goodyear, AZ, product also recorded a 7-foot-1 wingspan, giving him ideal length to operate in the frontcourt.
In his final season with the Flyers, Holmes averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.
With good defensive production in college, solid rebounding numbers and a proven ability to hit shots from the perimeter at a decent clip, Holmes could be the exact type of player Presti and Daigneault have been searching for at the power forward spot.
