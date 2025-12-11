OKC Thunder Aim to Continue Recent Success vs. Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder is currently on a 15-game win streak, sitting atop the NBA with a 23-1 record. That's easily on pace to break the league record of 73-9.

Heading into Wednesday evening's NBA Cup matchup versus the Phoenix Suns, they'll also be playing with a mini-win streak on the line as well versus the Suns.

Oklahoma City has handed it to Phoenix the past two seasons, sweeping all seven games across that span. The biggest victory margin in that span comes from with a 31-point win back last year in the Thunder's championship season with its narrowest victory coming just a few days ago in a prior four-point NBA Cup win.

Now in traditional bracket play, Oklahoma City faces Phoenix again in the NBA Cup quarterfinal, a position the Thunder capitalized in last year when the team overcame the Dallas Mavericks in a 118-104 win.

Oklahoma City would advance and reach all the way to the championship game, only to drop a 97-81 loss to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks team. With how the Thunder's competed thus far this season with a lone loss out of 24 contests, it'll be difficult to see Oklahoma City not making the NBA Cup title game again.

The Suns will try and have something to say about that. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have been on a tear and making things competitive in the West for Phoenix so far sitting as the No. 7 team in the conference. Unfortunately for them, Booker has been listed as out in this one due to a right groin strain he's been dealing with.

They'll also be playing in this one without offseason addition Jalen Green, who's been a valuable add to this point in the year.

And for Oklahoma City, they'll still be without big man Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe, but Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will return after a one-game absence. Alex Caruso and Lu Dort will also return after several missed games from those two which is massive for this team defense.

With the Suns' primary scorer out and the Thunder regaining some of its depth back, this one appears to have Oklahoma City written all over it given the production and winning acumen this team has showed thus far. But if looking at anything from last year's NBA Cup result, anyone could have this team's number on the right night.